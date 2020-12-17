Swampscott High became the latest Northeastern Conference school to delay the start of winter sports tryouts and practices as the school moves to remote learning with coronavirus infections on the rise.
The school is hoping to begin its tryouts and practices on January 6, after the holiday break, on the recommendation of the town's Board of Health.
Swampscott joins Salem and Danvers as NEC schools that aren't starting their tryouts and practices for basketball, hockey, swimming and gymnastics until after the New Year; Peabody has delayed basketball until Dec. 28 while the Tanners' other sports are ongoing.
Under Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, teams must practice for two weeks before playing games, so the NEC's planned Jan. 9 start date for competitions will likely be altered. Teams were hoping to play 14-game schedules in basketball and hockey with virtual meets for swimming and gymnastics.