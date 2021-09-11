SWAMPSCOTT | Football is a game of adjustments: you make them, you adapt to the situation you’re presented with, and hopefully you’re successful.
With his team up by five over visiting Leicester at halftime, having scored only seven points off of four Wolverine turnovers, Swampscott head coach Bobby Serino decided to switch some things up.
Those adjustments paid off right away in the second half. Serino moved senior Xaviah Bascon from running back to receiver, and Bascon grabbed a Cam O’Brien pass on the second play of the third quarter and took it 52 yards for a touchdown.
On the next series, Swampscott’s defense made adjustments too and got the ball right back, forcing Leicester to punt. This offense took over and O’Brien hit Elijah Burns with a 34-yard scoring strike. Aydan Wulf knocked his third PAT boot through, and the home team was up by with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
Though Leicester rallied a bit in the late stages, Swampscott won its opener at Blocksidge Field, 29-26
“The bottom line is we knew they had athletes on that team. We saw them play in the Super Bowl in 2019 (a loss to Abington in the Division 7 title game) before us, so we knew of them and we knew that they could play,” Serino said. “Their offensive line is outstanding; we juggled up our line in the second half, and the bottom line is that you know that they have a great team, a great program, because they kept coming, whatever we did.”
“We watched a lot of film on them, they wanted to keep the ball away from us," Serino continued. "Our special teams thrived, but we got only seven points off of four turnovers in the first half, we’re going to have to work on that .“I’m a little disappointed that we stopped playing in the fourth quarter (allowing 16 unanswered Wolverine points) and we’ll work on that too.”
Leicester quarterback Michael Mero capped a 12-play opening drive when he dove in from the one with 5:21 left in the first. The Wolverines had just 14 seconds to enjoy their 7-0 lead, though, as the Big Blue’s Cole Hamernick took the kickoff 80 yards for six points before getting two more on the conversion try for an 8-7 Swampscott lead.
Swampscott’s D-line harassed Mero relentlessly in the first half, and he threw picks to Bascon, Dylan Dubiel and Jake Papazoglou, all of which resulted in zero points. With Mero deep in his own end zone late in the second quarter, the pressure got to him again and he fumbled the ball forward, where Swampscott’s Harry Riddell fell on it on the Wolverines' 3.
Two plays after the Riddell takeaway, O’Brien took it in from the 2 and Wulf’s first PAT made it 15-7.
Mero shook off the giveaways and took his team right down the field, where he kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 15-10 at the half.
Swampscott dominated in the third quarter, but it was all Leicester in the fourth. Down by 19 points, Mero tossed a TD pass to Connor Linehan, and Xavien Rosario scored from the 2 with 40.7 seconds left. But Bascon pounced on the onside kick and the Big Blue ran out the clock.
Leicester coach Tim Griffiths said his team made some mistakes, but they competed the entire game.
“We could've had a big lead at halftime (but) didn’t, and they really made some pretty good adjustments at halftime. Really, it was a tale of two halves,” Griffiths said. “They’re a good football team, an excellent program, we know who they are and hopefully they know who we are now too.
"I’m proud of our kids, we battled the whole game," he added. "We don’t lose a lot at Leicester (and) we lost to a good team, but it still stings.”
Swampscott 29 Leicester 26
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Leicester 7 3 0 16 ----- 26
Swampscott 8 7 14 0 ---- 29
L-Michael Mero 1 run (Mason Griffiths kick)
S-Cole Hamernick 80 kickoff return (Hamernick rush)
S-Cam O’Brien 2 run (Aydan Wulf kick)
L-Mero 34-yard field goal
S-Xaviah Bascon 52 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
S-Elijah Burns 34 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
L-Connor Linehan 11 pass from Mero (Seth Larsen rush)
L -Xavien Rosario 1 run (Mero rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Leicester: Michael Mero 13-124, Xavien Rosario 11-68, Connor Linehan 1-44, Seth Larson 2-20, Jesse Kinsumba 2-6; Swampscott: Cam O’Brien 5-27, Xaviah Bascon 2-12, Jason Codispoti 2-12
PASSING
Leicester: Mero 8-16-147-2-3; Swampscott: O’Brien 9-17-195-2-0
RECEIVING
Leicester: Luke Clay 2-43, Anthony Direnzo 1-40, Rosario 3-27, Michael Dyson 1-26, Connor Linehan 1-11; Swampscott: Elijah Burns 3-53, Chris Ferragamo 2-53, Bascon 1-52, Gabe Tripp 1-17, Jake Papazoglou 1-13, Harry Riddell 1-6, Jason Codispoti 1-1