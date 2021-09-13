PEABODY -- Things got off to a rocky start for the Swampscott High field hockey team Monday afternoon.
First, their bus was late and didn't get to Coley Lee Field to play host Peabody until a half hour after the game was scheduled to start. To make matters worse, the Big Blue scored twice in the first 15 minutes -- but both tallies were disallowed.
But the Big Blue never let down, scoring twice in the second quarter and adding two more in the third to pick up their first win of the season, 4-0.
Junior Olivia Baran put her team on the board with nine minutes left in the second quarter and added two assists later on. Peabody had a strong first half, but trailed by two goals at intermission.
"We came out strong, but then had those two goals disallowed," said Big Blue coach Courtney Russo. "The girls were disappointed, but they were persistent and retaliated."
The first of the "no goals" was by Isabella Modica on a pass from Baran, but didn't count because an illegal strike ruling. Just over a minute later Brooke Waters put the ball in the back of the net, but didn't play it within the allowed distance.
Baran was not to be denied, however. She sent a shot into the back of the net to stake her team to a 1-0 lead.
"I was at the side of the circle and put it into the right corner," Baran said. "I'm the insert on corners, and picked up assists on a couple of good shots. We just wanted to get a win after not having as strong a game as we would have liked in our opener against Danvers."
Peabody fell to 0-2 with the loss, but coach Tawny Palmieri wasn't discouraged because her team is getting better.
"We had a strong first quarter and kept them from scoring ," said Palmieri. "I thought we played well in the second quarter, too, but they went up which was a momentum changer. I see improvement, but we need to work on a lot of things.
"Swampscott's girls have such a good skill set, and we need to get better in order to compete with teams in our league," added Palmieri. "We started off with only 18 kids in the entire program before we began to pick up cuts from volleyball. I got a Peabody youth field hockey program going to help get the young kids ready for high school. It's hard for them to pick up a stick and compete with girls playing club year-round. Field hockey is great for eye-hand coordination, and we'd love to see athletes from other sports come out."
With five minutes left until halftime Waters made it 2-0 on a corner, and just over two minutes later Baran set up Sydney Marshall, who blasted a shot into the lower left corner for a 3-0 advantage. Meghan O'Brien also had an unassisted tally before game's end.
"Baran had a real strong game, and we had good ball movement as a team," said Russo. "A few times we were crowded in the center, and have to work on our transition game. Peabody fought hard all the way and never gave up. I credit them for never allowing us to get complacent."
Russo also praised Aubrey Bliss, Paige Quagrello, and Nicollette Fraser for solid defense. For the Tanners senior Jackie Scopa, .junior Siobhan Smith, and sophomore Victoria McCoy were strong at midfield. Senior captain Gina Terrazzano also played well.
"Scopa, Smith, and McCoy all played their hearts out," said Palmieri. "They're all very good, and senior captain Gina Terrazzaro is so athletic. We have some young kids, who are looking good, too. There's a lot of work to do, but seeing improvement is promising."