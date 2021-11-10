SWAMPSCOTT — The playoff blueprint worked so well for the Swampscott High field hockey team in their opening game win in the state tournament that they stuck to the plan in game two.
The result was a convincing 4-1 triumph over visiting Medfield on Wednesday afternoon.
Swampscott has outscored their opponents 8-1 in their two tournament games, putting offensive pressure on from start to finish and limiting the scoring chances in front of goalie Chloe Rakauskas.
Isablle Modica scored twice against the Warriors, and teammate Sydney Marshall followed up her two-goal performance against North Middlesex with another two against Medfield. Modica said the team gives it their all on both ends of the field.
“I think that we knew they were going to come out strong in the second half after we scored a couple of goals. They did, they scored, but we came back and scored two more goals,” Modica said. “Our defense and our goalie, Chloe Rakauskas, are amazing. We shoot on her all day at practice, and our defense really works well together.”
Swampscott got on the board first when Modica buried a pass from Olivia Passalaqua with 9:03 left in the first quarter. Lucy Brown set up Marshall’s first goal in the third quarter for a 2-0 Blue advantage.
Medfield’s Maeve O’Hara finally broke the Swampscott scoreless streak, almost seven quarters worth, with 2:03 left in the third. Modica’s second made it 3-1, and Marshall’s goal from Modica locked up a date with Triton.
Big Blue coach Courtney Russo said they know the Vikings very well, losing one game to them, along with a road tie on October 30.
“I like our team’s intensity, and of course our physicality. We've done a great job so far, getting a lead and holding onto it,” Russo said. “We didn’t get back on our heels when they scored against us, we just played them, and we have to bring that intensity and physicality when we see them again.”
For Medfield coach Allison Driscoll it’s been a tough couple of weeks after losing her senior goalie Elizabeth Crowley before the tournament. Freshman Lucy Manuel got the start against the Blue and played very well, but Swampscott’s pressure produced four goals.
“We’ve had a 1-16 season, and 0-17 season, our program is on the upswing. We made the tournament for the first time in eight years and got a win, we just couldn't keep it going today,” Driscoll said.
Swampscott’s Meghan O’Brien is hoping that the third time is definitely the charm against the Vikings.
“We’ve played Triton before so we kind of know what their game is. I think if we just keep doing what we’ve been doing and play our game, communicating up and down the field, we have a great chance of beating Triton,” O’Brien said.