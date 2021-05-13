SWAMPSCOTT — Each time the Peabody and Swampscott girls lacrosse teams have faced off over the past few years, it's been an absolute grind to the finish line. Thursday at Blocksidge Field was no different.
Led by a committed zone defense and some crisp passing and shot-making offensively, the Big Blue built a five-goal advantage heading into halftime. But Peabody settled in nicely after the break, scoring six unanswered to regain the lead, only to see Swampscott produce the final two goals and walk away with a thrilling 11-10 triumph.
It was the fourth consecutive win to open the season for Swampscott, which also handed the Tanners their first loss in the process.
"This is a strong, smart Peabody team and it's also a mental test just as much as it is physical for us," said Swampscott head coach Jillian Robinson. "Our girls stuck in it, (Peabody) came back from that big deficit, but our girls stayed focused all game and came out with a well deserved win."
In building the early lead, which included a 5-1 advantage to start and an 8-3 halftime lead, Swampscott played under control with poise and efficiency offensively. Broghan Laundry (5 goals, 1 assist) did the bulk of the damage while Elizabeth Green (2 goals, 1 assist) also scored twice in the opening half.
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, it was the hosts' defense that truly made its mark on the game. Implanting a tough-to-crack zone defense, Swampscott was able to bunch things up and force numerous Peabody turnovers, resulting in some quick offense on the other end.
"We have to minimize those turnovers. And what killed us the most was the unforced ones where we were wide open," said Peabody (2-1) head coach Dennis Desroches. "You can't give Swampscott the ball like that; they're extremely talented as always. I counted in the beginning and we had about 12-14 turnovers. We were rushing and we were forcing. We did get a little more patient as the game went on, which was good to see."
With that patience came an uptick in their own defensive tenacity as Peabody was able to crawl back into the game and take a late lead.
Amber Kiricoples (5 goals, 3 assists) got her team started in third with an early goal. Although Laundry quickly responded for Swampscott, the Tanners were then able to reel off six straight markers to seize the lead early in the fourth. All 10 of the Tanners goals came from either Kiricoples or fellow senior Hailee Lomasney (5 goals, 2 assists), while Hailey Baker (3 assists) and Emily McDonough (1 assist) also factored into the scoresheet.
Defensively, Tanners' goalie Olivia Lavalle made 18 incredible saves to keep her team in it, but Swampscott was finally able to break through late with goals from Green and Harper Clapton. The latter's goal was particularly impressive, coming on a sidearm sling going across the middle to the right side of net to put the final stamp on the one-goal victory.
Peabody had one more chance late, seizing possession with just over 30 seconds to play, but one final turnover ultimately did them in.
"This was really our biggest test today," said Robinson. "We've seen Saugus, Gloucester and Danvers, and Danvers gave us a little run for our money but today was really the first time we were broken down and tested. I'm just so happy we hung in there mentally and that our defense really worked together. We have a lot of freshman and sophomores, so it's really great to see how they're clicking so early in the season."
Sasha Divall made 13 saves for Swampscott while Scarlett Ciciotti (2 goals) and Reese Robertson (goal) also contributed offensively.