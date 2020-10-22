Swampscott golfers top Salem to end season on nine-match win streak

SALEM — Just like that, the high school golf season is over — well, at least for Swampscott High that is.
And what a season it was for the Big Blue.
Following Thursday's 39.5-32.5 road triumph over Salem High at Olde Salem Greens, Swampscott finished the 2020 campaign with a 9-2 record. The squad captured nine straight matches to wrap up the fall after a disappointing 0-2 start.
"We definitely got over that little hiccup in the first two matches and after that it's really been a lot of fun," said Swampscott head coach Jason Knowles. "Honestly, I couldn't be any more proud of these guys. At first we were looking like we were going to have a season, then we weren't, and the captains kept everyone going to the range and playing extra matches to make sure everyone was ready when the time came. There was a lot of uncertainty for whether we were going to have a season or not so to have one and finish like this is great."
In securing their final triumph of the season, the Big Blue took five of the eight individual matches.
Junior Lou Spellios, who has been consistent all year, took his bout 5.5-3.5 over Joe Parr in the No. 3 slot; Nate Stern won at No. 4 over Brady Tremblay by the same score; Brendan Sheehan won at No. 5, 6.5-2.5; Nate Maercklein (who was rightfully called up from JV) grabbed a 5.5-3.5 win at No. 7; and senior Tommy Hayes got in on the action in the No. 8 slot, taking that match 6.5-3.5.
A number of different Swampscott golfers trailed early on, only to turn things around and come out on top in what was a foggy and cool afternoon.
"Lou grinded it out today. It definitely wasn't one of his better rounds but he wound up battling back and winning," said Knowles. "Nate was losing and wound up coming back; Brendan played very solid, one of his better rounds of the year; and Timmy Hayes is a senior and I gave him a shot at the No. 8 spot and he had one of his better rounds of the year and won too. So definitely a solid day for a lot of guys."
At the top of the lineup, Swampscott's one-two punch of Danny Dilisio and Aidan Graciale gave Salem's Ethan Doyle and Bobby Jellison, respectively, all they could handle. But the Witches top duo was a bit better on their home course, securing a pair of wins for their team to start off the day. Doyle was particularly impressive, parring each of his nine holes for an even par outing.
Despite the team loss, it was another solid, competitive day for the Witches who have made great strides as the year has rolled on.
"This has been a really good week for us," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle. "Back to back wins over Peabody and Beverly and then a great showing today against a strong Swampscott team. I'm really happy with the progression that my guys have made this year. It's unfortunate that nothing is the way it should be right now, but this has certainly been a bonus to have something for the kids and to be able to get outside and have some sense of normalcy."
Knowles can now look ahead to the future in a good light knowing his seniors have laid the ground work for years to come. Having plenty of talent coming up the woodwork certainly doesn't hurt either.
"Lou Spellios is a junior and we still have a fairly young team overall," he said. "Two juniors and some sophomores coming that got a little bit of time on varsity plus a lot of freshman, two of which (Jason Bouffard and Will Rody) were my Nos. 5 and 6 for the majority of the season. So we have some talent coming back and some good guys on the JV program, which is great."