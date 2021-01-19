PEABODY — Through the first couple weeks of the 2021 high school boys basketball season it’s become increasingly more evident just how competitive and evenly matched teams across the Northeastern Conference are.
Just about any squad is capable of coming out on top on any given night, and Tuesday’s battle at Peabody High was further proof of that.
Taking on a Swampscott club playing its first game of the season, the new-look Tanners gave it everything they had in a back and forth contest. It was tied at the half and remained knotted heading into the final frame before Swampscott pulled away ever so slightly down the stretch for a 53-50 victory.
Andrew Augustin was the difference in crunch time, scoring 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth via a number of aggressive drives and finishes.
“We made (driving to the hoop) a point,” said Swampscott head coach Jason Knowles. “Andrew’s strong point is his quickness and we wanted to utilize that. I felt like a lot of attention was paid to Cam (O’Brien), so we wanted to make sure that Andrew was getting to the basket.”
Ten of Augustin’s decisive 12 fourth quarter points came on layups, with the other two coming at the free throw line. The senior playmaker actually had a quiet night prior to that, but visibly turned up the aggressiveness when it counted most.
“Augstin’s ability to get to the hoop really opened things up for them,” added Tanners’ head coach Thad Broughton. “He made a number of key drives in the third and fourth quarter that got them buckets so obviously his ability to get to the rim really hurt us.”
Still, Peabody had it’s chances to win or send the game to overtime. Drew Lucas’ 3-ball early in the frame gave Peabody a one-point advantage while Mario Carter subbed in late and had a pair of clutch buckets to help his team remain within striking distance. The Tanners would get one last chance, down three with three seconds left, for a game-tying triple, but Swampscott D’ed up and didn’t allow the hosts to get off a clean look at the buzzer.
“We have a young team, very inexperienced, and they left it all on the court tonight,” said Broughton. “It’s a learning experience for us because we really haven’t been in many pressure situations as a team. I thought they handled themselves well but Swampscott has a few really good players that played well down the stretch.”
While it was nip and tuck throughout the second half, Swampscott nearly put the game away early with a scoring spree in the second quarter. After trailing by two (9-7) after one, the Big Blue opened the second by reeling off 13 straight points to take a double-digit advantage.
Peabody stayed the course, however, chipping away behind some nice finishes from Nick Vecchio (12 points), Danny Barrett (10 points) and Carter (9 points). Lucas (11 points) then dropped one in from downtown towards the end of the half to knot things up at 24 going into the break.
On the other side, Evan Roth (18 points) turned in a terrific debut after missing all of last season due to injury, while Jacob Cooke chipped in 12 in the win. One of the Big Blue’s leading scorers from a season ago, O’Brien, faced a ton of pressure throughout the evening, managing just one point but moving the ball well and coming up with some big rebounds.
“I think we’re two very similar teams and tonight honestly could’ve gone either way,” said Knowles. “I saw (Peabody) play against Gloucester and they were banging a lot of three’s, so we wanted to make sure we had a hand in their face and contest. I’m happy with the win, it’s our first game of the season and the kids played hard under the circumstances with everything going on. Just to get them out and playing is the most important thing.
Swampscott 53, Peabody 50
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Peabody: Drew Lucas 4-0-11, Mario Carter 4-0-9, Dan Barrett 4-0-10, Shea Lynch 3-0-6, Nick Vecchio 4-4-12, Alex Rice 1-0-2. Totals: 20-4-50.
Swampscott: Jacob Cooke 5-0-12, Andrew Augustin 7-2-16, Jason Aucone 2-1-4, Ryan Ward 0-1-1, Cam O’Brien 0-1-1, Evan Roth 8-1-18. Totals: 23-4-53.
Halftime: 35-35
3-pointers: P, Lucas 3, Carter, Barrett; S, Cooke 2, Roth.
Records: P 2-1; S 1-0.