A look back at Swampscott’s previous eight Super Bowl appearances:
1972
Swampscott 28, Catholic Memorial 21: In the first year of the Super Bowl era in Massachusetts, legendary coach Stan Bondelevitch’s Big Blue won the Division 2 contest and finished with a perfect 10-0 record (at the time a school record for wins). The contest was played at 10 a.m. at Boston University’s Nickerson Field, making Swampscott technically the first Super Bowl champ in state history.
Behind great blocking from end Jon Toner, Don Page ran for 251 yards and a pair of scores. Ray DiPietro also carried for 97 yards, Peter Cassidy scored, and Swampscott finished its 8th unbeaten season of the Bondelevitch era.
1996
Mansfield 26, Swampscott 14: With Peter Bush at QB and his dad, Bill, the head coach, the Big Blue ended a 24-year Super Bowl drought but fell to a powerful Mansfield team. The ‘96 squad, captained by Bush, Matt Caiazzo and Chris Hanly, had a tremendous defense and allowed only 67 points in the regular season.
1997
North Attleboro 20, Swampscott 14: It was back-to-back Super Bowls for coach Bill Bush — and this time the Big Blue nearly won it. Though Swampscott (10-2) trailed 20-0 in the fourth quarter, a pair of Jason Silva touchdowns made it a one-score game. The Big Blue nearly recovered an onside kick with 53 seconds to play to go for the tying points. Paul Buonopane, Paul Reed, Bill Ryan and Silva were the captains.
2002
North Attleboro 44, Swampscott 40: For a time the highest scoring game in Super Bowl history was an instant classic where Kyle Beatrice threw for a Super Bowl record 415 yards and five touchdowns. Beatrice hit Jeff Pratt for the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter, but North Attleboro’s powerful running game controlled the clock and got go-ahead score in the final seconds. Both Pratt (185) and Jason Blydell (121) had over 100 receiving yards in the Super Bowl, and Swampscott’s 2002 offense rewrote the area record book at a time when they were the only spread offense North of Boston.
2003
Mansfield 28, Swampscott 6: Alex Stone ran for 145 yards for the Big Blue, but some untimely turnovers doomed their bid at a state championship. Swampscott averaged better than 32 points per game in the regular season, blasted Walpole 32-7 in the playoff semifinals and set a school record for wins by finishing 12-1.
2007
Swampscott 22, Medfield 6: Punishing defense and a tremendous line anchored by Brian Palangi and Dorsey Dobias delivered the Division 3 Super Bowl title in Swampscott’s first-ever game at Gillette Stadium. QB Peter Kinchley hit Justin Mitchell for a 49-yard TD, and Kyle Shonio and Ilya Levin combined for 150 clock-killing rushing yards as coach Steve Dembowski won his first state crown. The Big Blue finished 12-1, with their only loss coming to fellow Super Bowl champion Gloucester.
2019
Swampscott 21, Amherst 0: Coach Bob Serino’s team shut out a squad that had been averaging 39 points per game at Gillette Stadium to win the Division 5 crown. Graham Inzana threw an early TD pass to Andrew Augustin, ran for a score and saw dominant linebacker Dylan January also score.
- Compiled by Matt Williams