SWAMPSCOTT -- It wasn’t a huge offensive display by the Swampscott High football Saturday afternoon. But its defense was extremely stingy in a 23-9 playoff win over Dover-Sherborn at Blocksidge Field.
Swampscott, which moves on to the Division 5 state semifinals against Bishop Fenwick, got two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Cam O’Brien, a field goal by Aydan Wulf, and a 23-yard scoring run by Xaviah Bascon that iced the game in the fourth quarter.
O’Brien said the Raiders were tough, but his guys stuck with the game plan and came out with a big win.
“That team came out and gave us some tough looks, a lot of blitzes. They gave us a little trouble, but our team never gives up from start to finish,” O’Brien said. “We’re a team that can play football on both ends of the field -- and we showed that today.”
Swampscott used just four plays to get out on top for good. Bascon ran for 26 yards, hauled in a 29-yard pass, and a pass interference call on the Raiders put the ball on the visitors' 11. O’Brien took the ball to his right and ran into the end zone to put the Big Blue on top just 1:53 in.
Swampscott’s defense then took center stage, bending but not breaking in stopping the Raiders after a 17-play drive got the ball to the hosts' 10-yard line. They forced two incomplete passes by Dover-Sherborn quarterback Dan Sullivan, and Nakaree Davis sacked him on 3rd-and-goal from the 10 for a 10-yard loss. The blitz came on the next play, and Sullivan’s attempt to hit Dylan Latham in the end zone was knocked away.
Dover-Sherborn ran 29 plays to Swampscott’s 20 in the first half, but were still looking at a 10-0 deficit after Aydan Wulf of the home team banged a 25-yard field goal home late in the second quarter.
Dover-Sherborn finally got on the board on a 33-yard field goal by Henry Murphy in the third quarter. They finally got into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter as Sullivan hooked up with Emilio Cabey for 28 yards, making it 10-9. Davis kept it a one-point game when he busted through the line for the second biggest PAT block of the Big Blue’s season.
Davis said the Blue are able to make plays because they never quit.
“That block was huge. I knew we were going to make a play," said Davis "I got in there and the ball bounced off my ribs. It hurt, but we made the play.
“We had a slow start but we stuck with it and we didn’t get frustrated.”
The Big Blue tacked on a 7-yard run by O’Brien in the fourth, and then Bascon’s touchdown with 1:34 left sealed it.
Big Blue coach Bobby Serino said that the credit has to go to the kids and his coaching staff.
“Once teams get into the red zone, (defensive coordinator) Coach (Peter) Bush makes some adjustments, they tighten those latches down, and don’t let them into the end zone,” Serino said. “Holding a good team like that to just nine points is a pretty big accomplishment.”
Raiders coach Steve Ryan said you can’t come up empty on so many long drives.
“It was two pretty good teams going at it and we came up short," he noted. "Give them credit; when we get deep into the other team’s end we usually score, but they kept us out today.”
Swampscott’s win earned them a date with Bishop Fenwick, a team they know pretty well, according to O’Brien.
“I’ve been friends with most of those guys, Bishop Fenwick kids, from football, basketball, baseball. They’re a good team,” O’Brien said. “It’s going to be a great game.”