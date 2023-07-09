SALEM — Wins and losses at the Little League all-star level can often come down to pitching and defense. Sunday night against unbeaten Peabody West, the Swampscott all-stars proved that in a big way.
Led by a tremendous performance on the mound from Beckett Brown, an incredible defensive effort behind him and some timely hitting up and down the lineup, the Big Blue knocked off Peabody, 6-1, to advance to the District 16 Williamsport championship.
Brown went the distance in the win, striking out three while forcing a number of ground outs in an 80-pitch gem. Second baseman Jett Nichols aided the effort with some terrific plays in the field, with the entire defense coming up big inning after inning.
“What a win,” said Swampscott manager Dave Paster. “I think Peabody West had outscored their prior three opponents like 46-1 or something ridiculous, but we just came out, brought out one of our aces in Beckett Brown, and next thing you know we’re playing on Thursday (in the District final).”
Following an efficient start from Brown on the mound, the Swampscott bats got going early in the bottom half of the first. Michael Hall ultimately mashed a 2-run shot to center for a quick lead before Brown came through with an RBI knock that scored Gavin Cerrutti.
The hot start quickly propelled the Big Blue to a near flawless outing.
“It was a 3-2 count and it was a strike right down the middle and I took it for a swamp bunky,” Hall said of his momentum swinging homer. “It feels very good (to get this win).”
“That big home run by Michael I think really set the tone,” added Paster. “I think we kind of caught Peabody West off guard.”
A speedy second inning and top half of the third paved the way for Swampscott to add to its lead. Thomas Cogliano got things started in the bottom half of the frame with a double to right, Daniel Greco followed suit by reaching first on a perfectly placed bunt, and Nichols sent the former home with a base hit.
The Big Blue added two more in the inning on sacrifice ground outs by Cerrutti and Elias Delacruz to take a 6-0 lead.
“We got a lot of hits,” said Paster. “We manufactured some runs and we did what it took to win this game. Great win, great team win.”
Peabody would slice into the deficit in the fourth as William Slattery ripped an RBI double to center that scored Jonathan Lever. And while they put the bat to the ball numerous times throughout the game, Swampscott always seemed to make the play in the field to limit the damage. Matty DiMare added a double of his own in that fourth frame, but it went for naught.
“I’m not upset at the guys at all; they hit the ball,” said Peabody West manager Keith Slattery. “But that defense was incredible. They really made every play, they made plays that sometimes you just don’t make. Diving plays, throwing from their knees ... they made all the appropriate plays and you have to tip your cap.”
Brown walked one batter in the sixth before fanning the final Peabody hitter for the final out. It was a textbook performance from a player that hadn’t yet seen any action on the mound in this tournament.
“We were thinking he was going to be a little rusty and we had another pitcher ready to go, but he just dominated,” Paster said of Brown. “I think what really set the tone is he had a 10 pitch inning in the second and an eight pitch inning in the third and just cruised from there.”
CJ York pitched well in relief for Peabody, coming in for the final two innings and striking out five against just one hit.
Swampscott will now wait and see what unfolds in the loser’s bracket as they prepare for Thursday’s championship tilt. The Big Blue will need to win just once to come out on top in Districts, while their opponent would need to beat them twice in order to clinch.
Peabody West moves into the loser’s bracket and will play again Tuesday, with their championship hopes still alive.
“We’re gonna have to get back to work. If we won we probably would’ve taken the day off but we’re gonna go right back to work tomorrow and figure out what we have to do,” said Slattery. “If we do advance we’re going to have to play (Swampscott) twice, and that’s not going to be an easy road.”
