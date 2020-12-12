Swampscott native Woodfork takes over Minor League baseball

Peter Woodfork, who graduated from Swampscott High in 1995 and entered the school's athletic Hall of Fame as a member of its 1993 state championship baseball team, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Major League Baseball's minor league operations and development.
Working in pro baseball for 20 years, Woodfork's new role will have him oversee all aspects of MLB's player development in licensed affiliates. That'll include governance, scheduling, umpiring, licensing and all administrative functions. It's a new position for MLB, which is taking over minor league administration from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues as it aims to revamp the entire minor league system.
"Peter will lead an exciting new era for MLB’s player development system. His energy, experience and relationships throughout the game make him a great fit for this important role," said MLB's Morgan Sword, executive vice president of economics and operations.
The 44-year-old Woodfork played at Harvard after his career for the legendary Frank DeFelice at Swampscott High. He broke into pro baseball in MLB's labor relations department before going to work for the Red Sox.
Woodfork was the assistant general manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks for five years and has been overseeing umpiring as a senior VP of operations since 2011.