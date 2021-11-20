LYNN — With a return trip to the Super Bowl up for grabs, the Swampscott and Bishop Fenwick football teams were dead even after one half of play Friday night at Lynn's Manning Field.
The final 24 minutes belonged to the Big Blue, however, who shook off a slow start and a tough Crusader team to get a chance to defend their 2019 title at Gillette Stadium.
Unbeaten Swampscott rallied to defeat the Crusaders, 20-6, in the Division 5 state semifinals. The Big Blue (11-0) scored the game's final 20 points, taking the lead for good on a 61-yard strike from Cam O'Brien to Elijah Burns on the third snap of a decisive third quarter.
"I saw Elijah open across the middle and my eyes went star-gazing. It was like 'Wow'," said O'Brien, who threw a strike on a post pattern to give his team its first lead — one it never relinquished.
Swampscott's defense did the rest, holding off the dangerous passing attack of Fenwick (8-3). Senior QB Steven Woods completed 17 passes while pulling the ball down to run for 108 yards on 22 carries, effectively moving the chains.
Big plays weren't there for the Crusaders, though, and Big Blue defensive backs Jason Codispoti and Cole Hammernick were adept at tackling to make sure quick hit passes didn't turn into huge gains.
"Their defensive backs were outstanding. They took away the deep stuff we'd been doing all year and when we threw underneath, they rallied to the ball," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. "There really wasn't anywhere to throw."
The Crusaders controlled the game in the first half, running 27 plays compared to only three for the Big Blue over the game's first three drives. That domination produced only a 6-0 lead when Steven Woods snuck into the end zone from the 1-yard line to cap a 12-play drive in the second quarter; an impressive reverse pass thrown by Chris Faraca to Woods for 24 yards was the highlight of the scoring drive.
Swampscott answered in a hurry, however. On a third down play, Cole Hammernick beat 1-on-1 coverage on a slant pattern for a 28-yard score to knot the game at 6-6.
"We'd called a timeout before that and coach Rob (Serino Jr., the offensive coordinator), told me to catch this ball," said Hammernick. "It was like all right, here's the perfect play and let's make it happen."
Fenwick had a chance to take the lead before halftime, but turned the ball over on downs at the Swampscott 1-yard line. That was how the day went offensively for the Crusaders, who drove inside the Swampscott 30-yard line and came away without points on four different occasions.
"They're a really good team and they ran the ball well. We were able to come up and execute better and get stops when we needed them, thankfully," Hammernick said.
Senior Xaviah Bascon was limited to two rushing yards in the first half and Fenwick's defense had some swagger after Troy Irizarry made a 5-yard tackle-for-loss on the first run of the night. But Bascon made the most of his carries after the break: His 52-yard burst up the middle set up O'Brien's 10-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter for what proved to be an insurmountable 20-6 lead.
Finishing with 106 yards rushing, Bascon helped Swampscott salt away the game in the fourth quarter. Steven Woods made a half-dozen tackles in addition to his work at QB ("One of his best games, no question about it," his dad and head coach said).
Fenwick played the Big Blue's run game as well as any team this year, but the approach did leave them vulnerable to the deep passes O'Brien hit for his two TD passes.
"We committed seven guys to the run. We knew that would put a lot of pressure on our safeties, but that's a risk we had to take," said Dave Woods. "I couldn't have asked anything more of my guys. Swampscott's undefeated for a reason — they're the best team in our division."
Jason Romans caught seven balls for 51 yards for the Crusaders and Faraca hauled in five, with Costa Beechin grabbing three. The Big Blue's pass rush was excellent, with Al Bangura and Karee Davis bringing pressure that forced quick released and short gains. Sophomore Anthony Nichols had a couple of effective blitzes as well, forcing rushed throws and incomplete deep balls on some key downs.
Safety Dylan Dubiel, who weighs 175 pounds and converted to offensive guard for his senior year, intercepted a deep ball on Fenwick's last possession to ice the win for the Big Blue.
Now 11-0 for the first time since 2003, Swampscott will match up with North Reading (10-1) for the Division 5 state title at Gillette Stadium after Thanksgiving (the MIAA will announce the date and time later).
"It feels unreal to be going back there," said O'Brien, who played defense and H-Back for the 2019 state champs. "We're so excited -- and we know we're not done yet."
Swampscott 20, Bishop Fenwick 6
Division 5 semifinals
at Manning Field, Lynn
Swampscott (11-0);0;6;14;0;20
Bishop Fenwick (8-3);0;6;0;0;6
Scoring summary
BF - Steven Woods 1 run (pass failed)
S - Cole Hammernick 28 pass from Cam O'Brien (kick failed)
S - Elijah Burns 61 pass from O'Brien (Aydun Wulf kick)
S - O'Brien 10 run (Wulf kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 16-106, Cam O'Brien 6-33; Bishop Fenwick — Steven Woods 22-108, Troy Irizarry 5-29, Costa Beechin 1-3, Luke Connolly 1-2.
PASSING: Swampscott — O'Brien 4-9-105-2-0; Bishop Fenwick — Woods 17-36-96-0-1, Chris Faraca 1-1-24-0-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Elijah Burns 3-77, Cole Hammernick 1-28; Bishop Fenwick — Jason Romans 7-51, Woods 1-24, Faraca 5-18, Beechin 3-17, Irizary 2-10.