SOUTH HAMILTON — Having been hurt while killing penalties during a recent three-game losing streak, the Swampscott High hockey team decided to flip that script in a Monday matinee.
The Big Blue produced four goals with the man advantage and had six different players light the lamp in rolling past host Hamilton-Wenham, 8-3 at the Johnson Rink.
With snow falling outside the barn on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Swampscott's offense was sizzling inside. They got two goals and an assist from defenseman Quinn Hitchcock, two more tallies from Kody Langevain, and a goal and assist each from Derek Faia and Ronan Locke while never trailing.
The top power play unit of Hitchcock and Locke at the points and Langevain, Faia and Will Roddy (goal, assist) down low moved the puck smartly and quickly for Swampscott (5-4), especially when the went into an umbrella with Locke at the top. It produced two power play tallies in the final three minutes of the first period and one each in both the second and third frames.
"We worked on power play (Sunday) night in hopes of getting it untracked, and I'd say it worked," veteran Swampscott head coach Gino Faia commented.
Hamilton-Wenham (now 4-6) was hoping to build off of the momentum of a Saturday evening victory over Northeast Regional, but falling down 3-0 after one period and 7-1 after 30 minutes made that virtually impossible.
"We can't play shorthanded for that long against a team like that; they're too talented, especially that No. 4 (Locke)," Rob Ryan, the Hamilton-Wenham head coach, said. "Playing 5-on-5 I thought we did a pretty decent job up and down, but you can't keep playing man down against a team that talented.
"There was also the matter of getting shots on net," added Ryan. "One period we took 10 shots that were all nice quality; it would've been nice if the other 10 shots we took that period hit the net. In that same time frame they had 13 shots on net and only missed the net twice. You've got to put the puck on net; you can't squander those chances."
Derek Faia and Hitchcock each scored 5-on-4 goals within 57 seconds of each other to give the Big Blue a two-goal lead, and Langevain wired a shot that went over the stick knob of Cooper Miller (25 saves) with a half-minute left in the opening period.
Roddy's power play goal early in the second increased the visitors' lead before Charlie Collins rushed down the right wing boards on his off-wing, cut towards the net and scored to give Hamilton-Wenham on the board. But goals by Langevain, T.J. McCarthy, and Hitchcock made it 7-1 by the second intermission.
"We talked after the first about keeping the pressure up and not sitting on a 3-goal lead," said Gino Faia. "We had a similar situation against Rockport where they came back and we nearly lost (4-3), and we didn't want that happening again."
Lucas Hunt scored twice in the third period for the Generals, once with his team down two men after he knocked the puck at his own blue line and beat Swampscott freshman keeper Dom Pappalardo (22 saves) in a race for the disc, tucking it into the empty cage. Locke countered with his team's final power play tally 50 seconds later.
Defenseman Frankie Pappalardo had a solid game for the winners, assisting on a pair of first period snipes.
Swampscott 8, Hamilton-Wenham 3
at Johnson Rink, South Hamilton
Swampscott;3;4;1;8
Hamilton-Wenham;0;1;2;3
First period: S, Derek Faia (Ronan Locke, Quinn Hitchcock), ppg, 12:03; S, Hitchcock (Frankie Pappalardo, Aidan Sprague), ppg, 12:56; S, Kody Langevain (F. Pappalardo, Faia), 14:34.
Second period: S, Will Roddy (Locke), ppg, 4:18; HW, Charlie Collins (Bruce Danaher, Elijah Greenberg), 8:09; S, Langevain (Aidan Fitzpatrick, Faia), 10:25; S, T.J McCarthy (Roddy), 11:09; S, Hitchcock (McCarthy), 12:15.
Third period: HW, Lucas Hunt (un), shg (3-on-5), 10:31; S, Locke (un), ppg (5-on-3), 11:21; HW, Hunt (Collins, Aidan Clarke), ppg, 13:05.
Saves: S, Dom Pappalardo 22; HW, Cooper Miller 25.
Records: S, 5-4; HW, 4-6.