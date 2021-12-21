Most players that take some gap time between high school sports and college talk about getting bigger, faster and stronger.
Swampscott High graduate Conor Donovan wanted to use his to get smarter.
Not in terms of grades, which have never a problem for the hard-charging winger who starred for the Big Blue and had spent the last two seasons with the Worcester Railers junior team. He wanted to focus on hockey IQ — being a thinking man's type of player that a coach can trust and deploy in any situation.
"When I was looking for a program, I wanted to make sure my hockey IQ was getting better and Worcester has been great for that," said Donovan, who now plays in the Railers' Eastern Hockey League Team in the top level of Tier III junior hockey in the country. "When I get out there against the best competition, it makes me play better."
That work paid off when Donovan committed to play college hockey at the University of Southern Maine, where he'll start the in fall of 2022. It's one of the better Division 3 programs in the country in one of the toughest leagues in New England: all boxes Donovan was happy to check as part of his recruiting experience.
"I always want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, so it was like 'What's the next challenge?' Moving to the different state, playing for a team with an old school coach with a gritty mindset ... that's a perfect fit for me," said Donovan, a 5-foot-7, 150-pounder comfortable on either the left or right wing.
In fact, that's one example of what's he's enjoyed about junior hockey. A center or right wing in high school, where he graduated in the top 10 on Swampscott High's all-time scoring list with 115 points, he's played primarily the left side for the Railers. That's opened up a slew of new learning opportunities for the smart, heady skater.
"People might not think that's a big adjustment but when you're working on systems, which is important getting ready for college, there's a lot of learn about where to be and understanding the position at an in-depth level," Donovan explained. "I thin that versatility and adaptability are important, and so many guys that come out of the North Shore have done that successfully."
Though he's been nursing an ankle injury, Donovan has 11 points in 14 games this season. He moved up from the Railers' "Premier" level team late last year and chipped in three points in five playoff games during a successful run.
"Conor is a great example of hard work and determination,” Railers EHL head coach Sean Bertoni said. “Conor started last year with our EHLP team, his work ethic was noticed and he was brought up to our EHL team and became an impact player immediately.
"He is the ultimate competitor and we are extremely happy he is going to be a student athlete at Southern Maine. He is a great example for all. We are looking forward to have him playing at the next level.”
The son of Fisher College assistant baseball coach Al Donovan (who led Salem State to an NCAA tourney berth in a successful run as Vikings head coach), Conor is thinking of studying business management, administration or exercise science in college. He liked Southern Maine's diverse academic offerings as well as the campus atmosphere.
"The campus felt like somewhere I wanted to be long term," Donovan said. "Having the rink right on campus makes for a great atmosphere. And the competition is amazing. Probably 60 percent of our games are against top 25 teams in Division 3."
In his year-and-a-half of junior hockey so far, Donovan has improved plenty athletically, too. He lives with a few teammates in Worcester and had great trainers and tutors through the Railers program to make it a full immersion style of program to prepare for college hockey.
"It's something I needed in order to grow as a person and a player," he said. "We're up at 5 or 6 a.m. working out, doing team breakfasts, meetings on systems. They whole organization from top to bottom does such a tremendous job for all of us."
After a short holiday break, Donovan will be back on the ice for the Railers next year. This year's "Frozen Finals" playoffs will be in Providence, Rhode Island, and Worcester is hoping to be there at the end in the always highly-competitive atmosphere.
"We're hoping we can make a run, it's been a pretty good season so far," Donovan noted. "Anybody can beat anybody on any given day in this league. It's always great hockey."