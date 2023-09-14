SWAMPSCOTT — The Blydell Cup is staying on Bondelevitch Way.
Swampscott High played a solid second half Thursday night, shaking off a slow start to ultimately put away Lynn English 27-12 at Blocksidge Field.
It was the first official win as head coach for Peter Bush, whose Big Blue tied the season opener and are now 1-0-1. Putting away that victory? None other than his son, Will, a sophomore running back who shucked off a tackler and took his only carry of the game 63 yards to the house for a crucial fourth quarter score.
Before that, English (0-2) was hanging around and actually dominated in terms of time of possession, total yards and first downs. Swampscott’s defense, though, won the money downs and turned the Bulldogs over on downs in scoring range several times. Junior Liam Keaney played a big role in most of those stops, finishing the game with a sack and four total tackles for loss.
In the first half, Swampscott actually took the lead before recording an offensive first down. English’s Josh Anderson hauled in a 24-yard TD pass in the second quarter for a 6-0 edge. The Big Blue couldn’t do anything with their next series but Max Field’s punt was downed at the 1-yard line.
English fumbled the first snap in the shadow of its own goal line and Swampscott’s Joe Marino jumped on the ball in the end zone, then booted the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
The Bulldogs responded with a 58-yard TD drive capped by another TD pass, this one from Jaiden Rosario (143 yards passing) to Mitchell Purter from 12 yards away.
With only 1:22 left until halftime, Swampscott put together its best drive of the day. After a third down conversion to Sam Nadworny, the Big Blue rode the running of Henry Beuttler to pay dirt. The junior ripped off gains of 13, 13 and 18 yards before scoring from 15 yards out with :24 seconds left in the half to give the Big Blue the lead for good.
Jack Hazell showed great concentration on an incredible juggling catch for a 34-yard TD from Jack Spear in the third to stretch the lead. He also had a key pass break up on an English fourth down inside Big Blue territory late in the third quarter.
For the game, Beutler ran for 102 yards on 17 carries. Spear completed 7-of-18 passes for 85 yards, most of them to Nadworny (five grabs, 46 yards). English hurt itself by taking nine penalties for 55 yards with many of those being presnap infractions that derailed some promising early drives.
It was the 8th annual Jeff Blydell Cup battle between the Big Blue and Bulldogs, who have played each other every season since 1969 except for the pandemic shortened Fall2 campaign of ‘21. It honors the late Blydell, who was a popular and dedicated football and baseball coach in Lynn and whose sons were incredible athletes for the Big Blue in the early 2000’s.
Started by then-head coach Bob Serino and Bulldog counterpart Chris Carroll, who played for Blydell and coaching with him in the North Shore Baseball League, the Cup series is now tied 4-4.
Swampscott 27, Lynn English 6
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Lynn English (0-2) 0 12 0 0 12
Swampscott (1-0-1) 0 14 7 6 12
Scoring summary
LE- Josh Anderson 24 pass from Jaiden Rosario (pass failed)
S- Joe Marino fumble recovery in end zone (Marino kick)
LE- Mitchell Purter 12 pass from Rosario (rush failed)
S- Henry Beutler 15 run (Marino kick)
S- Jack Hazell 34 pass from Jack Spear (Marino kick)
S- Will Bush 63 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynn English — Alessander Munoz 7-35, Limbert Thomas 11-35, Jordan Hernandez 5-9, Jordan Em 1-2 Jaiden Rosario 5-0,; Swampscott — Henry Beutler 17-102, Will Bush 1-63, Jack Spea 4-(-5).
PASSING: Lynn English — Rosario 14-25-143-2-0, Thomas 3-3-22-0-0 ; Swampscott — Spear 7-18-85-1-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn English — Josh Anderson 6-54, Mitchell Purter 4-42, Zamari Omosefe 3-43, Alijah Wallace 1-10, Cody Richardson 1-10, Thomas 2-9, Hernandez 1-7 ; Swampscott — Sam Nadworny 5-46, Jack Hazell 1-34, Joe Marino 1-5.