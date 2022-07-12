LYNN — The comeback kids did it again.
After falling behind by a run in the third inning Tuesday night, the Swampscott Little League all-stars rallied with three in the fourth and six more in the fifth to beat Saugus, 12-4 in the District 16 loser’s bracket final at Gallagher Park.
Swampscott now advances to face unbeaten West for the district championship, needing to defeat unbeaten West twice to win the crown. The first game will be Thursday at Wyoma in Lynn at 5:45 p.m.
Swampscott dropped its first game of the Williamsport all-star tournament to Peabody before putting together five wins in a row, including a come-from-behind win over Peabody on Monday night.
Starter Beau Olivieri worked the first four innings Tuesday night, allowing four runs on four hits before giving way to Will Rowe, who didn’t allow any runs or hits in two stellar innings of relief.
“This team is full of grit,” said manager Jeremy Kacuba. “They never get down and pick each other up. I’m a farm boy (from Pennsylvania), and we call it ‘intestinal fortitude’.”
Olivieri walked the bases loaded with nobody out in the top of the first, but escaped while giving up just one run. Swampscott answered with three runs of its own off Saugus starter Nick Abruzzese in the home half of the inning, with the big hits being a double by Miles Brown, an RBI single by Rowe, and 2-run triple by Jack Pavey.
“We were lucky to get out of the first down just one run,” said Kacuba. “Beau was able to make the adjustment and get a better grip on the ball after that. It’s another example of that grit I was talking about.”
Saugus scored four times in the third inning (2 of those unearned) as Aaron Connor doubled and later scored on an infield out; Eli Fialho singled, Connor Herbert reached on an error, and Patrick Hurley cleared the bases with a two-run triple to give his team a 4-3 lead.
It didn’t take long for Swampscott to go ahead for good, though, as it plated three runs on four hits in the fourth. It all started with two outs when No. 9 hitter Michael Hall singled. Olivieri helped himself with an RBI double, and Teddy O’Neill blasted a two-run homer over the fence in center field.
“I never felt we were going to lose this game because everybody was hitting well,” said Rowe. “That was a great home run by Teddy. Their pitchers were throwing a lot of fastballs, but if they got two strikes on you the curve was coming.
“It feels great to be going to the finals.”
Swampscott had 13 hits off four different Saugus pitchers. Olivieri, Brown, and Rowe had the big hits to break the contest open in the fifth, when they batted around the lineup. Rowe finished the night with three hits and two RBI while Olivieri, Brown, Pavey, and Hall each had a pair of hits. O’Neill and Tom Cuttle had one apiece.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN