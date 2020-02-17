Swampscott's Donovan, Gloucester's Vittands named co-NEC MVPs for Northeastern Conference hockey 

Swampscott High senior captain Conor Donovan, who leads the area in goals (23) and total points (46) and scored his 100th career point earlier this winter, was named co-MVP of the Northeastern Conference in boys hockey along with Gloucester senior goaltender Connor Vittands.
Marblehead, the Northeastern Conference North champions (10-0-2), saw senior goaltender Peter Santeusanio and junior forward Will Shull chosen for the NEC’s All-Conference team. They were joined by senior forwards Cal Mansfield of Danvers, Andrew Mezza of Beverly and 100-point scorer Drew Olivieri of Swampscott, as well as Gloucester sophomore forward Jack Costanzo.
Twenty other players were chosen as NEC all-stars. They were senior forwards Collin Hart and Zach Piersol, as well as senior defenseman Loch Sheridan, of Marblehead; sophomore forward Brett Baldassare, junior defenseman Mike Papamechail, junior goalie Adam Bridgeo and senior forward Tyler Puska of Danvers; senior defenseman Owen Desmond of Beverly; senior defenseman Chris Barnes and junior blue liner Liam Locke of Swampscott; senior forward James Guiry, junior forward Andrew Phillips and sophomore defenseman Andrew Souza of Peabody; senior forwards E.J. Field and Jeremy Abreu of Gloucester; senior forward Mike Brooks and junior forward Joe Holgerson of Winthrop; senior forward Lorenzo Keegan and senior goaltender Jack Deveraux of Saugus; and senior forward Matt Devin of Lynn.
Chris Wells of Marblehead was named the Northeastern Conference’s Coach of the Year.
The NEC boys hockey Skills Competition and All-Star Game will take place this Saturday at Salem State University’s Rockett Arena beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Up in the Cape Ann League, senior goaltender Tucker Hanson of Masconomet was named the league’s MVP. With 11 victories, a 148 goals against average and a .920 save percentage, he led the Chieftains to their second straight CAL title this winter, going unbeaten in league play.
Hanson is the second straight player from Masconomet to be named CAL MVP for boys hockey, joining Andrew Gotts from a season ago.
Three of his teammates joined him on the All-Cape Ann League team: senior captains Shawn Callahan on defense and Peyton Defeo up front, as well as junior center Jason Schueler.
Also, Andrew Jackson won the Cape Ann League’s Coach of the Year honors for a second straight season. He has guided the Chieftains to a 16-2-1 overall record heading into Thursday’s regular season finale at Melrose.
