NORWELL — The Big Blue field hockey team knew that it would take a bounce or a lucky break to beat Sandwich in the semifinal round of the D3 field hockey playoffs.
Against one of the state’s best teams, those bounces didn’t come and Swampscott was eliminated by the Blue Knights, 2-0 Wednesday night in Norwell.
In the three games prior to playing the Big Blue, Sandwich, and their senior goalie Sarah Currey, had not allowed a goal. The Blue Knights kept that streak going, didn’t allow a Swampscott shot, and Currey picked up her fourth shutout of the tournament.
After scoring 10 goals in their first three playoff games, the Blue were stymied by the work of the Blue Knights in the Swampscott end of the field, putting pressure on Big Blue goalie Chloe Rakauskas all night.
Rakauskas was huge for the Big Blue, making six saves in the first half, and another seven in the second half to keep her team close. Sandwich finally broke through with a goal by Paige Hawkins with 13:07 left in the third quarter. Lily Tobin sealed the win when she knocked a rebound home with 3:10 left in the game.
Swampscott was going to have to play a perfect game to hand the Blue Knights their second loss of the season. They did play very well, but could not solve the Sandwich back line.
Sandwich coach Kelsy Beaton said Swampscott played her team tough, and that Rakauskas was great in goal.
“I’m usually 100% sure when I see a shot from our guys at a particular angle that it’s going to go into the net but she (Rakauskas) stopped it, she played great for them,” Beaton said. “I just told our guys to relax, we couldn’t get into a rhythm because their goalie kept making big saves for them.”
“We haven’t allowed a goal in this tournament, tonight we didn’t allow a shot, but their goalie kept it close, so it was anybody’s game until we got that late one,” Beaton added.
It was certainly a frustrating night on offense for the Big Blue, they didn’t even attempt a corner until the second half, and Currey’s defense swept the ball out of the area before Swampscott’s forwards could get anything pushed towards the Sandwich net off those corners.
For the Big Blue and their coach Courtney Russo, it was a frustrating night trying to get some offense going and create some scoring chances.
“It was tough, we did everything we could, but we had some missed opportunities, all in all though, I’m very pleased with how our team fought tonight and fought all year,” Russo said. “I thought (Chloe) played great in goal, she’s a senior, she cleared the ball out of there, and kept us in it, very athletic saves, and I thought we played well defensively.”
“Our seniors played with a lot of heart, the team played with a lot of heart, we didn’t have a deep bench, a lot of depth, but we played hard and that’s all we can ask,” Russo said. “In the tournament you have to let the ball do the work, the effort was there, the movement was there, we just couldn’t convert tonight.”