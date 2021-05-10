GLOUCESTER - With four games this week, Swampscott girls lacrosse coach Jillian Robinson really stressed the importance of getting off to a good start to the week on Monday at Gloucester.
From the opening draw, it was evident that the Big Blue were clicking on all cylinders and starting the busy week on a high note with a 12-0 win.
"We're not going to have a lot of practice time this week so we really wanted to come out hot today," Robinson said. "I thought we were on the ball on both sides of the field."
Swampscott (2-0) smothered Gloucester (1-1) all afternoon. A 13-3 edge in draw controls led to a big edge in time of possession and an eventual 14-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Senior captains Reese Robertson, Elizabeth Green and Harper Clopton all saw time in the circle taking draws, they also did the bulk of the scoring. Green had a team high four goals and an assist, Robertson had two goals and two helpers.
"We're really lucky to have three seniors in the circle set the tone for us like that," Robinson said.
Green scored the first two goals of the afternoon, both on restarts to pace Big Blue to a 2-0 lead just four minutes in. Alice Michigan made it 3-0 after a nice move from behind the net with Robertson and Clopton following with their first goals of the night. Swampscott took a 6-0 lead into the second frame when Robertson hit a slashing Eliza D'Agostino for another goal in the final minute of the frame.
The senior captain trio then combined for four more goals in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead into the half.
Brooke Waters found the back of the net early in the third quarter and Green added her fourth of the game on a nifty behind the back shot early in the fourth to cap the scoring at 12-0.
"We wanted to get the ball into traffic and win the ground ball battles," Robinson said. "I thought we did a good job in both areas. Our ball movement was good and our transition game dominated so we didn't have to defend a lot."
The Big Blue defense had a quiet afternoon, allowing just one shot on goalie Sarah Duvill. The Swampscott attack created several turnovers in transition, keeping the ball around the Gloucester goal.
Swampscott is right back in action on Tuesday at home against Danvers (4 p.m.).