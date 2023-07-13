SALEM — There was only one hit in Thursday’s District 16 Little League Championship game between Swampscott and Peabody West.
Ironically, it came from the losing team.
Peabody West’s Will Slattery connected for a single up the middle in the top of the fifth, but was stranded on base. Instead, it was a first inning run from Swampscott on an error that proved to the be the game-winner.
The Big Blue’s Jett Nichols led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball, and scored from there after an attempt to double him up at third following a ground ball out went awry. That was all Swampscott needed in a 1-0 championship victory at Stephen M. O’Grady Field.
Ace pitcher Michael Hall kept the Peabody bats at bay for the remainder of the evening before reaching his 85-pitch limit with two outs in the sixth, paving the way for Jaden Oriakhi to slam the door with one final strikeouts.
It resulted in one of the more unlikely victories you’ll ever see.
“It’s very peculiar in Little League to win a District championship with no hits,” said Swampscott manager Dave Paster, whose team managed just three baserunners (all via walks) against Peabody ace pitcher CJ York. “They had one hit, we had none, but we manufactured a run and got the District 16 championship. The boys are very excited.”
As the district champion, Swampscott now advances to the Section 4 tournament in Andover next week, facing off the winners of Districts 13, 14 and 15 for the right to the state’s Final Four in Oxford the final weekend of July.
Hall had it going from the jump for Swampscott. He struck out 10 batters, including two straight in the sixth before exiting. Oriakhi then came in and wasted no time fanning the final batter as Swampscott threw their gloves in the air and came together on the field in celebration.
“I think (Hall) had 76 pitches going into the sixth,” said Paster. “One of their batters fouled off a bunch of pitches that kind of took that game plan (for Hall to finish) out the window. But we had Jaden warm up during the previous inning, so we knew he was ready to go.
“I can’t stress enough (how good) Michael Hall was on the mound, and Jaden to close out the game. Just a great team win.”
Needing to win two in a row over Swampscott to claim the championship, Peabody West put forth an exceptional effort. York was magnificent, coasting through inning after inning following the unfortunate fielding miscue to open the game.
York threw 78 pitches in total, striking out eight against two walks.
Offensively Peabody West was able to put the bat on the ball multiple times, but Swampscott’s defense was complete nails, making every necessary play in the field to halt any potential damage.
“We ran into a hot pitcher,” said Peabody West manager Keith Slattery, whose team’s only two losses in the tournament came against unbeaten Swampscott. “We made contact all year and still made a lot of contact today. But they have an uncanny nose for the ball on defense; they just do. The players get it and they execute.
“I’m happy for them,” added Slattery. “Swampscott’s a class act and I want to see them go far.”
Paster is thrilled for his group that they’ll be moving on.
“We’re just happy to bring that District 16 banner back to Swampscott Little League,” said Paster, whose team went unbeaten by beating Peabody, Lynnfield and Peabody West twice. “Swampscott had a big turnout today and I know some of our 10-year-old teams are in the Jimmy Fund summer program and decided not to play today to come support us. So that meant a lot; the whole community was out supporting our team tonight.”
