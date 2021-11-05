SWAMPSCOTT -- Nothing came easy early on for the Swampscott football team Friday night in their Division 5 playoff opener.
Visting Apponequet took the opening kickoff and used 10 minutes and 17 plays to pull ahead of the Big Blue with a touchdown. According to Swampscott players Cole Hamernick, Cam O’Brien and Xaviah Bascon, they had the Lakers right where they wanted them.
Swampscott proceeded to get four touchdowns by Bascon, three TD passes by O'Brien, to Hamernick, Elijah Burns and Nakarree Davis, and a 17-yard scoring run by sophomore Anthony Nichols on the way to a dominant 55-19 win over the Lakers.
Less than two minutes after Apponequet scored, O’Brien hit Hamernick for six, and the first of Aydan Wulf’s seven PAT kicks tied the game.
“We usually start slow, but after that first drive or two we really stepped up our game. We really know what’s going on and we can play to our fullest,” Hamernick said. “We have a great running back, X, who just ran for 1,000 yards, and with him, as long as we block and we do our jobs, I think we’re going to be all right.”
O’Brien, who sat out on the defensive side of the game because of a bruised thumb, knows that Bascon will get the job done -- even if the other team spends a week trying to figure out ways to stop him.
“X, I mean he’s been my back my whole life. Since youth he’s been breaking tackles left and right, and to be honest, going into this year, I expected nothing less from him,” O’Brien said. “I told him all summer, I’ve been best friends with him since I’ve been six or seven years old, all through youth football, and I told him this year is your year.”
For Bascon, it was another night at the office; he told his coach Bobby Serino, that he owed it all to his teammates, especially his offensive line.
“It’s a step closer to where I want to be, I can always do better, I know I can always improve, I’m not satisfied, but this is definitely a nice milestone. My guys got me the holes,” Bascon said. “We start slow, we usually have a slow start to games, but we always bounce back, we get on top of the opponents and we just push the score and keep going.”
Serino said the game ball was given to Bascon, but he wanted to give five more out to the offensive line, that made the holes and held their blocks so Bascon could do what he does.
“X joins Dylan January as one of our 1,000 yard rushers, he thanked his O-line 100 percent after the game. We had a slow start but after that slow start we put points on the board and made some takeaways,” Serino said. “We’ve been lucky with turnovers this season; it seems like every time we get a turnover we get points.”
Hamernick and Bascon had picks for the Big Blue, and Joe Mignone recovered a fumble. All three takeaways led to Blue touchdowns.
It was a frustrating night for Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe.
“They’re an excellent team. We wanted to stop Bascon, but obviously we didn’t. We wanted to control the ball, control the clock, but they took it to us,” Fyfe said. “We tried to slow them down, keep it tight, maybe pull one out, but we couldn’t do it. Hats off to them.”