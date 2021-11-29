BOB
samee stuff i been saying all along, we're looking at images in a mirror of posistion wise skjill wise line wise, they do a lot of stuff that we do
running reps against ourselves during practice, but we got out of marblhead thanksgiving day game healthy and everyone ready to go , one last practice to go
good return guy and people just dont return special teams kickoffs punts and so on without th eother 10 guys on the field so everybdoy gotta do it, our guys understand they dont do it alone, need a ferw blocks,
but their squad good over there....
i got a call friday morning and they basically wanted to run the hill at 7 am, we go to nahant and these kids run in the woods heritage trail and bailys hill and get there 7 am when suns coming up and start running hills....
half of a game in person, but they're a good squad, marblehead was a good pre game for us, but just like thenaksgiving and like any other game we prepare the same way coach bush rips them apart and my son coach senrio robert rips them apart and basically see what we can get away with what we can stop, they got good players but we're pretty similar in size also
this year felt like we were on smaller end of it.....
halfway thru the season and im not a tweeter but i was reading things that we didnt play anyone, we knew that our schedule was a prertty good damn NEC north this year, all the teams were good, we knew wed be tested, lost a couple guys, battled against beverly and basically it came down to a 37 yard field goal and the kids remakably bounced back the next day, they called me that night said are we going to the hill friday monring
got back to it saturday and sunday, so we should be ready..... no practicing up in top
even during the seaon these guys bounced back from a winter season, we got shut down mid season so for them to come back and do what they did and work as hard as they did im proud of each and every one of them....
SWAMPSCOTT OFFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
54 Dylan Dubiel Sr. LT
63 Ethan Gee Jr. LG
66 Jake Popazoglou Sr. C
58 Joe Mignone Sr. RG
68 Michael Erickson Sr. RT
7 Cam O’Brien Sr. QB
2 Xaviah Bascon Sr. RB
5 Jason Codispoti Jr. WR
30 Cole Hamernick Sr. WR
9 Nakaree Davis Sr. WR
3 Elijah Burns Jr. WR
SWAMPSCOTT DEFENSE
No. Name Yr. Pos.
52 Yorlan Herrera Gil Sr. NG
58 Joe Mignone Sr. DT
63 Ethan Gee Jr. DT
9 Nakaree Davis Sr. LB
54 Dylan Dubiel Sr. LB
66 Jake Popazoglou Sr LB
4 Anthony Nichols Soph. LB
7 Cam O’Brien Sr LB
30 Cole Hamernick Sr. DB
5 Jason Codispoti Jr. DB
2 Xaviah Bascon Sr. DB