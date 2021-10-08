PEABODY -- It’s usually the losing football coach that laments his team committing too many penalties. That was not the case in Peabody Friday night, as the visiting Big Blue overcame a dozen yellow flags to beat the Tanners, 28-21.
With the two teams exchanging swings over the first three quarters, the Blue got a 1-yard plunge by Xaviah Bascon with 4:22 left in the fourth that snapped a 21-21 tie, and moved Swampscott to 5-0 on the season.
“We were lucky tonight,” Blue coach Bobby Serino said. “You can not have that many penalties and succeed; we’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff moving forward. We’ve had five games and this was the hardest game we’ve been in, so we’ve got to do better moving forward. We’re not going to win many big games with that many penalties.”
Things started out well for the home team, looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
Peabody got into the end zone on their first possession when quarterback Shea Lynch found Michael Perez for six points from five yards out. Domenic Scalese’s first of three PAT boots gave Peabody a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Swampscott responded on their first possession, taking just four plays before quarterback Cam O’Brien called his own number and took it in from the Peabody 38. Aydan Wulf’s first of four successful PAT kicks tied the game 7-7.
Swampscott grabbed its first lead of the game in the second quarter when O’Brien pitched the ball to Bascon, who flipped it to Elijah Burns in the backfield, with the reverse going for a 10-yard score with 4:59 left in the second quarter.
Peabody wasted little time tying it up, moving the ball from their own 33 into the Blue end zone on a 28-yard scoring pass from Lynch to Colin Ridley, making it 14-14 with just over a minute left in the second.
The Blue’s Cole Hamernick took the ensuing kickoff 52 yards, to the Peabody 40, and Swampscott had 60 seconds to break the tie. After four straight passes got the ball to the Tanner six, O’Brien hit Cole for his second TD of the game putting Swampscott up by seven at halftime.
Swampscott’s first drive of the second half stalled on two incomplete passes and two penalties, and the Tanners got the ball of their own 41. Lynch moved his team down the field for a score in six plays, finishing the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Danny Barrett.
Swampscott’s defense bent but didn’t break in the fourth quarter, forcing a punt on one drive and a sack on the other Peabody possession to preserve the win.
For Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, it’s been some good games against some good teams, but his team has to find a way to win, especially with league play coming up.
“We have to worry about us, last week (a loss to Marblehead) was a step forward on defense, tonight was a step forward on offense. No turnovers, we were averaging 2-3 turnovers a game, and today we went out and protected the football,” Bettencourt said. “We gave ourselves a chance, tie game going into the fourth, 12 minutes left anything can happen, but we missed a couple of really great opportunities.”
“Our overall record is 1-4, our league record is 0-0, so the focus goes on our league now. This program hasn’t won a league title since 2000, so we turn our focus to winning the league title, winning the NEC South,” Bettencourt added. “The goal is to be playing here Thanksgiving morning with a chance to win the first league title this program has had in 21 years.”
Swampscott 28 Peabody 21
At Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Swampscott (5-0) - 7;14;0;7;28
Peabody (1-4) - 7;7;7;0;21
Scoring summary
P- Michael Perez 5 pass from Shea Lynch (Domenic Scalese kick)
S-Cameron O’Brien 38 rush (Aydan Wulf kick)
S-Elijah Burns 10 rush (Wulf kick)
P-Colin Ridley 28 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
S-Burns 6 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
P-Danny Barrett 20 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
S-Xaviah Bascon 1 rush (Wulf kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Swampscott -- Xaviah Bascon 19-179, Cam O’Brien 6-60, Elijah Burns 1-10; Peabody -- Alexander Silva 3-40, William Pinto 10-37, Michael Perez 1-18, Derek Patturelli 2-17, Jordan Tompkins 2-12.
PASSING: Swampscott -- O’Brien 7-11-93-1-0; Peabody -- Lynch 12-23-129-2-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott -- Elijah Burns 5-47, Cole Hamernick 2-46; Peabody -- Eli Batista 3-36, Colin Ridley 2-31, Danny Barrett 2-30, Michael Perez 2-16, Jovante Dailey 3-16.