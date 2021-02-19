Swampscott swim team relishes in unbeaten season 

There were many unknowns going into this, a winter season where high school swim meets would be held virtually.
If the Swampscott High program knew one thing, however, it's that they'd draw their inspiration and drive from its nine seniors.
Under the leadership of first-year head coach Ashley Vieira, Swampscott finished 7-0 to claim the de facto Northeastern Conference championship. The team, made up of a mix of swimmers of all levels and abilities, is believed to have turned in the school's first unbeaten campaign in almost 20 years.
Among the highlights were a 107-78 victory over their neighboring foes and perennial NEC and state powerhouse, Marblehead. The Big Blue's closest meet was a 97-78 triumph over another strong program, Beverly.
"It's really been a great team. There was terrific team spirit, and that was because of our seniors," said Vieira, a former swimmer at Coyle Cassidy High School on the South Shore. "They got everyone on the team pumped up and excited to swim fast before every meet.
"It's hard when you don't have another team there at the pool with you or any spectators; you have to make that happen on your own. Our seniors were able to do that and inspire the rest of the team."
To illustrate the strangeness of the virtual season, Swampscott swam its times against Marblehead in early February ... almost three weeks after the Magicians had swam their times (and were missing several key swimmers due to COVID-19). Still, it went down in the books as a rare victory for the Big Blue over their rivals.
Nearly half of Swampscott's 21 swimmers will graduate ("that's the only unfortunate thing," said Vieira), but they'll take with them a legacy that will long be remembered.
The team's two captains, Matthew Brown and Lizzie Dokina, will continue to swim in college for Trinity and Bucknell, respectively. Brown is a distance freestyler and 200 IM specialist but filled in wherever he was needed. Dokina's main focus is the breaststroke, but she too stepped in to pick up points in events such as the 500 free and 200 IM.
'Helping out where needed' was a common theme for the Big Blue, and the other seniors certainly fit into that scheme. Paul Flacke specialized in sprint freestyles but also helped in backstroke and the 200 IM; he was also a beast in relays. Team MVP Alex Ianetta was equally stout on relays and was also a sprint freestyle specialist.
Ben Neilan was a huge part of Swampscott's dominance in the breaststroke, often finishing 1-2 with Dokina, and was also stellar in freestyle events. Diana Ishutina could be used wherever Vieira needed her, from distance free to IM and backstroke to breaststroke. Mariel Fulghum, Audrey Antonelli and Tabitha Randell were other 12th graders ready to help out in any event at any time.
"The seniors helped build a positive team culture, made our virtual meets competitive and got our swimmers excited to compete even though there was no one in the lane next to them," said Vieira, who'd research each opponent in an attempt to determine best where to slot each of her swimmers.
A strong group of underclassmen was paced by sophomore Sam Caplan, whom Vieira said excelled in a "little bit of everything"; junior Lola Muntiu (200 free, 500 free, backstroke, IM), junior Judy Dicker (butterfly, IM), sophomore Brooke Henriques (distance freestyle, backstroke) and freshmen Lucy Brown (backstroke, IM), Emma Locke (diving) and Stepan Ignatiev.
The 33-year-old Vieira, who founded and coaches the Jewish Community Center Sea Serpents team in Marblehead, said that Swampscott could usually count on points in events such as the 500 free and 200 IM, but used versatility to score points across the board.
"We threw people all over the place, having them swim certain events even if they weren't the best events so we could put our best foot forward as a team," she said. "For instance, I put Sam Caplan in the backstroke because I knew he could break a minute in it, and that's what we needed for a certain meet. All the kids bought into that, and it resulted in a great season for us."
