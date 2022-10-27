Young runners from 14 different middle schools across the North Shore braved the wet, windy conditions Tuesday at Peabody High to finish off their seasons with the Northeastern Conference championship race.
Nearly 300 boys and girls in grades 6-9 from around the region ran the 1.87 mile course. The boys individual champion was Swampscott's Anthony Colella, who ran 11:41 while the girls champion was Peyton Lubeck of Marblehead with a time of 12:23.
In terms of the team standings, Peabody's Higgins Middle School won the girls title. Ella Braz finished second overall (12:46) with Lauren Foley fifth (13:40), Avery Marcus eighth (14:01), Ayanna Cirame tenth (14:04) and Emma McKinnon 15th (14:26).
Marblehead's girls were second paced by Lubeck as well as Carys Moran (11th, 14:10), Norah Walsh (12th, 14:16), Sophia Patterson (17th, 14:42) and Madeline Duffy (20th, 14:57).
The Holten Richmond Middle School of Danvers came in third overall for girls led by Emily Tibbetts (6th, 13:50), Grace Conklin (9th, 14:03), Kaia Glover (16th, 14:26) and Danielle Scarpaci (18th, 14:43).
Grace Corbett of Beverly had a strong finish of fourth overall in 13:17 and Swampscott's Annabella Averett was third in 12:54. Jackie Fritz was the top finisher for Salem's Collins Middle School in a time of 15:54.
There was a Cape Ann flavor to the boys team standings with Manchester Essex winning the meet by having three runners in the top ten and all five scorers in the top 15. Gloucester was second while Marblehead came in third led by Filip Grubor (fifth, 12:09), Noah Vanden Heuvel (tenth, 12:38), WIll Benning (16th, 12:51) and Alex Murray (17th, 13:03).
Adam Porcello paced Beverly's fourth place effort by coming in ninth in 12:35. Luke Emberley ran 13:26 for Beverly while Lucas Barrett clocked 13:30, Jack Casey ran 13:40 and William Johnson came in at 13:41. Fifth place Swamspcott got solid runs from champion Colella as well as Miles Brown (13:19).
From Danvers' Holten Richmond Middle School, Eli Tibbetts had a phenomenal third place showing in 11:49 and Cole Andrews ran 12:44 for 11th.
The top boys finisher from Salem's Collins Middle School was Ethan Roses (13:44) and Peabody's Higgins Middle School's first boy across was Jackson Guerriero (14:13).
The state middle school cross country championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Willard Field in Devens also at the 1.87 mile distance.