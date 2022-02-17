Steven DiLisio, the former Massachusetts Amateur champion from Salem Country Club and Swampscott, is playing with the big boys this week. Well, not at the PGA Tour’s $12 million Genesis Invitational at Riviera. But the next best thing — The LECOM Suncoast Classic in the Bradenton/Sarasota, Florida metroplex, DiLisio’s debut on the Korn Ferry circuit.
The former Duke University standout, who turned professional after earning a Master’s degree last spring, shot a 5-under-par 67 Monday on the Esplanade at Azario course, surviving a 5-for-4 playoff to make the field that began play Thursday at Lakewood National.
His debut Korn Ferry round was halted after 16 holes because of darkness. He stands at +3 and was slated to finish his round early Friday. He had played in the final group to tee off Thursday.
The field of 144, which includes Salem-born Rob Oppenheim, who finished T-5 in last week’s Korn Ferry tournament in Columbia, is also competing, as is Andover native Evan Harmeling. They are playing 72 holes for a purse of $750,000.
Oppenheim and Harmeling fared better than DiLisio in the opening round. Oppenhiem carded a five-under-par 66, Harmeling a 68. DiLisio will need to play much better in Round 2, with the projected cut at -4. The leader, Thomas Walsh, shot an eight-under 63.
DiLisio in 2019 became the first Salem CC member to win the Massachusetts Amateur, topping the field at The Country Club.