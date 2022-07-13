Match play for the 114th Massachusetts Amateur Championship will commence Wednesday morning, and two brothers from Swampscott will be in the mix.
Both Aidan and Christian Emmerich made the 32-player cut with steady stroke play rounds Tuesday at host Concord Country Club. Aidan carded his second straight 73 (3-over par) to land comfortably in a tie for 15th and automatically advance. Christian, meanwhile, survived an 11-for-10 playoff to narrowly move through.
Christian, the elder brother who currently tees it up for Division 1 Holy Cross, followed up an even-par 70 Monday with an 8-over 78 Tuesday. He then needed just a par or better in the par-3 playoff hole and managed to do just that, officially punching his ticket to match play.
Also joining the Emmerich brothers in match play was former St. John’s Prep standout Nick McLaughlin, who plays out of Far Corner in West Boxford. McLaughlin shot 71-77-148 and also had to get through the playoff hole to advance.
Christian Emmerich will match up with stroke play medalist Arthur Zelmati (67-71-138, 2-under par)) in the first round of match play beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Aidan Emmerich draws George Wright’s Sean Fitzpatrick for a 7:40 a.m. tee off, while McLaughlin will take on Charles River CC’s Connor Willett beginning at 8 a.m.
