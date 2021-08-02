Swampscott's Aidan Emmerich admitted that he hasn't played his best golf this summer — at least to his lofty standards, that is.
In Monday's opening round of the 103rd Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championship, however, it finally all came together.
Competing at host Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Emmerich carded a 4-under par 68 to earn a solo lead heading into Tuesday's second round of stroke play. The St. Mary's of Lynn product managed six birdies and just two bogeys on the day, a performance even he said was somewhat unusual for him.
"I haven't been playing all that well this year but I just tried to be patient because I knew I was going to play good one of these times," said Emmerich, who plays out of Kernwood Country Club. "I usually don't make many birdies to be honest, usually just par myself to death. But the course was kind of target golf; if you hit the fairway it's very scoreable. I usually don't have too much of a problem off the tee so it worked out for me."
Emmerich opened play with a pair of pars before birdying his third and fourth holes to build some momentum. He also dropped in a birdie on the 18th hole (his ninth hole of the day), to make the turn at a sizzling 3-under par.
On his back nine, the birdie train rolled on as he knocked one in on his 10th hole to get to 4-under before slipping up with bogey on No. 3. Then, after two straight pars, he recorded a fantastic birdie on the par-4 sixth after lucking out with a small mishit off the tee.
"It was a driveable hole, hard dog leg right," recalled Emmerich, "and if you hit it straight it goes into the trees. I kind of pulled it the tiniest bit and it went into the trees still. I had about 45 yards (to the hole) from there and chipped it to the front of the green and it rolled up and lipped out for an eagle so I got my tap in birdie. It kind of gave me a (Jordan) Spieth vibe."
Despite a bogey on his next hole, Emmerich was in good position to finish the day on top as he headed down the homestretch. Perhaps his best putt of the day came on the final hole (No. 9) as he dropped in a lengthy right-to-left bender to finish his round on a high note.
That final putt had his playing partners commenting in awe and jolted Emmerich into first place ahead of Kahr Golf Center's Joseph Lenane (3-under par 69).
"It's a good start. Hopefully I can use this round as a confidence booster and ride it and see if I can make match play," said Emmerich. "Match play isn't really my style but that's what the tournament calls for so I'll be ready."
Emmerich will tee off at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday back at Indian Pond. By day's end, the field will be cut down with the top players advancing to Wednesday's opening round of match play before a final day of competition crowns a winner on Thursday.
Also very much in contention is another Kernwood Country Club member, Sean Dully, who shot a 2-under par 70 and is currently in a tie for third. Essex Country Club's Evan Buddenhagen sits in a tie for eight place after a 1-over par 73.
Also vying for a spot in match play is former Triton standout Cael Kohan, (2-over 74; T-15); St. John's Prep stars Alex Landry and Aidan LeBlanc (3-over 75s; T-23); Danvers graduate Michael Papamechail (6-over 78; T-49); Masconomet grad Hadyn Kornusky (7-over 79; T-56); and Salem's Ethan Doyle (9-over 81; T-74).