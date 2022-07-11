Exactly 140 golfers teed off on Monday morning for Round 1 of stroke play at the 114th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at Concord Country Club. By the time the final groups finished up, it was Swampscott's Christian Emmerich who led the local pack.
Fresh off a brilliant, tournament clinching performance at last week's U.S. Amateur qualifier in Winchester, Emmerich was at it again with a nearly blemish free round on Monday. Starting on the 10th hole, the former St. Mary's of Lynn standout made the turn at even par after bogeying the 14th and coming back with a birdie on the par-5 17th.
He then birdied the par-5 first hole, had one more bogey on No. 3 and closed things out with a string of six straight pars to finish at even par 70. That was good enough for a tie in sixth place on the leaderboard. Emmerich will tee off at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday for the second and final round of stroke play, with the top 32 golfers advancing to Wednesday's match play bracket.
Other locals faring well on Monday included Far Corner's Nick McLaughlin, who carded a 1-over par 71 and is currently in a tie for ninth, as well as Emmerich's younger brother, Aidan, who managed a 3-over par 73 for a tie in 24th place.
Last year's Mass. Am. finalist Matt Parziale sits outside the cutline in a tie for 45th after carding a 5-over par 75. The Day 1 leader in the clubhouse is George Wright's Arthur Zelmati, who finished at 3-under par 67 to edge out Great Horse's Matthew Naumec (2-under 68).