It's already been quite the summer for Swampscott brothers Christian and Aidan Emmerich. And on Monday afternoon in Oregon, the latter stayed hot.
Competing in the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Aidan fired a 2-under par 69 in Round 1 of the grueling week-long tournament. That was good enough for a tie in 14th place in the 264-player field and puts him in excellent position to make the match play cut on Tuesday.
Emmerich was virtually flawless in his opener. After bogeying his first hole of the day, the Michigan State bound linksman made the turn at even par with birdies on Nos. 5 and 8 and a bogey on the par-4 sixth. He played bogey-free golf on the back nine, parring seven of his nine holes while birdying the other two (Nos. 14 and 16).
Emmerich currently sits four strokes back of leader Erich Fortlage (Paraguay) in a championship event that hosts qualifying players from all across the world. The competition is as stiff as it gets, and Emmerich is right in the mix.
Beverly's Aidan LeBlanc, who helped the Panthers to an NEC title last fall, carded an 8-over par 79 on Monday. A quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 13th hole, as well as a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 18th ultimately led to his higher-than-usual scorecard. He did manage to make three birdies on the day, and will look to go low on Tuesday in an attempt to move on to the 64-player match play field.