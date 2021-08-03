Swampscott's Aidan Emmerich came out firing in Monday's opening round of the 103rd Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championship, dropping in six birdies en route to a 4-under par 68. That was good enough to earn the St. Mary's of Lynn standout a spot on top of the leaderboard after Day 1.
On Tuesday, he continued to play consistent golf while punching his ticket to the tournament's do-or-die match play bracket, which will begin on Wednesday.
Emmerich wasn't quite as spectacular in his second round of stroke play, but still managed to card a smooth 73 (1-over par) at host Indian Pond Country Club to finish alone in third place heading into match play. He was topped by only Kahr Golf Center's Joseph Lenane (69-71-140) and Weston Jones (73-67-140), both of whom shared medalist honors at 4-under par.
The 16-player match play bracket will also include Kernwood Country Club's Sean Dully, who finished fifth overall in stroke play after a 70-74-144 (even par) performance. Dully will duke it out with David Cammarata-Green of Pine Brook CC beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, while Emmerich draws Jack Moy of Pleasant Valley CC with that bout slated to tee off at 9 a.m.
