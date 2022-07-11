At one point or another all golfers endure a slump, an inevitable part of the sport that can affect even the highest level of PGA Tour players.
Digging yourself out of that funk can be a grind both physically and mentally, but sometimes all it takes is one small tweak to flip the script.
For Swampscott’s Christian Emmerich, a gifted linksman who shined at St. Mary’s Lynn before moving to the collegiate ranks at Holy Cross, that dreaded slump occurred last fall — and it certainly didn’t have an immediate fix.
“I hit quite possibly close to rock bottom,” said Emmerich. “I was really down on my game and fighting with my swing, along with a streaky putter; nothing really consistent.”
Normally boasting a natural draw swing, Emmerich decided to instead to try to work the fade in an effort to hit more fairways. What seemed like an intelligent decision at the time completely backfired.
“It really messed me up,” he said.
After struggling for an extended stretch, Emmerich opted to go back to the draw. It worked at first, then, as he put it, “it went a little haywire.” But flash forward to today, and Emmerich feels like he’s fully back. He’s once again confident with his swing, striping draws and posting the low scores he knew he was always capable of.
Most recently, Emmerich fired a brilliant bogey-free 67 (4-under par) in a decisive second round at last week’s U.S. Amateur qualifier. Competing at Winchester Country Club, Emmerich was battling for one of just two available slots for the coveted tournament (held this August at The Ridgewood CC and Arcola CC, both in Paramus, N.J.), and his afternoon performance of the 36-hole event jolted him firmly into that No. 2 spot.
“I think I got (my swing) back now and it’s a good learning experience for me,” said Emmerich. “Just sticking to what I know best and that’s just slinging the draw.”
Emmerich got off to an incredibly steady start in his clinching round last Wednesday, making the turn at 1-under par to give himself a puncher’s chance after having carded a 76 in his morning round. He then birdied the first three holes on his back nine to swiftly move up the leaderboard before finishing with six straight pars.
With heavy wind gusts blowing through the course for virtually the entire afternoon, as well as some ridiculously challenging pin placements, posting a score that low was never something anyone really expected. But Emmerich executed a perfect game plan, was dialed in with his approach shots and was able to get a number of putts to fall coming in.
“Bogey free at that place, especially under the conditions, anyone on site would agree that was insane,” said Emmerich. It’s tough to go around that course with little to no mistakes.”
Among Emmerich’s highlights were a booming drive on the par-4 first hole (Emmerich’s 10th hole of the final round) which led to a 65-yard wedge to a foot for birdie, as well as a perfectly executed pitching wedge from 150 yards out on No. 3 that he stuffed to four feet before cashing the birdie putt as well.
Emmerich joined medalist Matt Parziale of Brockton, who dropped in a ridiculous five straight birdies in his second round to card the low score of the day with a 66. In total, Parziale had 10 birdies over his final 18 holes, including a sizzling stretch of nine in 11 holes. He was the only player in the field to finish with a cumulative score under par (-2).
Now, Emmerich will gear up for his second trip to the coveted 122nd U.S. Amateur (the other coming in 2019) with hopes of keeping the ball rolling. Before that, he’ll compete in this week’s 114th Massachusetts Amateur, which begins on Monday at Concord Country Club, as well as the looming New England Amateur and Francis Ouimet Memorial Tournament, both taking place later this month.
With the way he’s swinging, Emmerich is unquestionably one of the favorites heading into the Mass. Am, with his younger brother Aidan also joining him in the field. As is tradition, the tournament will begin with two rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday before the field is cut in half for a 32-player match play bracket. The 36-hole championship round will be held on Friday between the final two remaining players.
Other locals in the field include Bass Rock’s Colby Mitchell, Tedesco’s George Zolotas, Salem CC’s Kevin Daly, Far Corner’s Nick McLaughlin, and Ferncroft’s Steve Camara, the oldest competitor in the field.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
IN HIS BAG
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2
Woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium head 3-wood
Utility: TaylorMade GAPR 3-iron
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 & 60 degree)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2