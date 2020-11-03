Swampscott's Emmerich wins CCL Cup; Fenwick trio set personal bests

Swampscott native and St. Mary’s of Lynn linksman Aidan Emmerich has been sticking iron shots and cashing putts on the golf course for years now.
His brother Max played at Salem State and his other brother, Christian, currently shines at Holy Cross, so golf clearly runs in the family. But after his performance in the Catholic Central League Cup on Tuesday, the youngest Emmerich might be ready to give his elder siblings a run for their money.
The junior fired a 66 at host Hillview Country Club in North Reading, claiming first place individually and helping the Spartans to a dominant team victory. Only the top four scores out of the five golfers representing each team were taken, and St. Mary’s cream of the crop combined for 287 strokes, 15 better than second place Bishop Stang (302).
“It was kind of surprising, honestly, because our league just added teams to the conference (Stang and Bishop Feehan) that were all really good,” said Emmerich. “But the top of our lineup has been really good for four years now; we just didn’t have the depth during the regular season, and that’s why we had sort of a rough record (6-10).
“I think we just treated this match like it was states ... and it worked out well for us.”
Emmerich’s teammates Sean Mathers (71), Luke Smith (75) and Peter Pagliuca (75) all turned in noteworthy rounds as well, helping their team run away from the competition.
On an individual level, Emmerich’s 3-under par 66 was a CCL record and the perfect stamp on another phenomenal fall campaign. He said keeping his hands warm in the windy and frigid conditions (it snowed at one point) was paramount to his success.
“I had handwarmers that I used when I was cold,” said Emmerich. “When I’m cold, all I really need is for my hands to be warm so I can get a good grip and feel on the club, and I was able to do that.
“I’ve been playing good tournament golf all year so I just tried to keep that momentum going.”
Fittingly, Emmerich’s playing partner, Chad Correia of Bishop Feehan, finished in second place with a 68 and admittedly gave Emmerich a scare on the final hole. Emmerich misjudged the distance on the 18th hole par 3, coming up short before misfiring on his chip as well. He managed to save bogey, however, while Correia missed his par attempt from about 15 feet.
Finishing in third place was Austin Prep (307), followed by Bishop Feehan (313).
Bishop Fenwick (316) rounded out the top five to cap off a fantastic year that saw them go 12-2 in the regular season. The Crusaders’ No. 1 player, Cade Buckley, was particularly impressive, firing a personal best 72 (3-over par) to lead the charge.
The Crusaders’ Gavin Belt was close behind with a 76, while Brandon Bloom managed an 81. Both of those scores were personal bests as well.