Swampscott High senior Cole Hamernick, a football, indoor track and field, and boys lacrosse standout for the Big Blue, has been selected as one of two recipients of the Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year Scholarships.
For winning this prestigious award, Hamernick -- along with the female recipient, three-season track standout Ijeoma Ezechukwu of Ayer Shirley Regional High School -- will both receive $1,500 scholarships. They were chosen from the 2021-2022 selections of monthly MIAA Student-Athletes of the Month.
"These two student-athletes best exemplify the highest achievement in the areas of academics, athletics and community service," Bob Baldwin, MIAA Executive Director, said in a release.
Hamernick was cited as being a student-athlete who is not only a leader, but someone who has a unique ability to unite his peers no matter the situation. An excellent receiver, he caught 26 passes for 431 yards and tied for the team-high in receiving touchdowns with eight, heling the Big Blue win their second straight Division 5 Super Bowl football championship last fall.
He also serves as an Algebra 2 math teacher assistant and volunteers for a soccer program for special needs children. In the fall, he will head off to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. to further his education.
Swampscott High Principal Dennis Kohut said, “Cole represents all of the values that we hope to instill in a Swampscott High School student. He has served four years as a leader and a tremendous role model for our younger students.”
Greg Agganis, great-nephew to Harry Agganis, stated on behalf of the Agganis family, “Ijeoma and Cole both had tremendous athletic high school seasons. Each is a three-sport athlete; both were top honor students and made significant contributions to their respective communities. I am honored to announce that both Ijeoma and Cole possess great character, leadership and dignity.”
Baldwin added that the “character displayed by Ijay and Cole is in direct alignment with Harry Agganis’ qualities of character, leadership and community service.”