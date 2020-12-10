Swampscott's January claimed by World champion Dodgers in Rule 5 Draft 

Swampscott's Ryan January will soon be back in blue.
The 23-year-old professional catcher saw his named called in Major League Baseball's annual Rule 5 draft Thursday. The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers claimed January from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 'Triple-A' portion of the draft, so he'll most likely begin the 2021 season with their affiliate in Oklahoma City.
"I'm humbled and beyond excited," January said through social media. "I can't thank (the Dodgers) enough for believing in my ability to play the game and I look forward to this great opportunity."
The Rule 5 draft allows baseball teams to claim players that have been signed for at least four years but haven't yet made their organization's 40-man roster. Going in the AAA portion relates to the amount of money LA will pay Arizona for selecting January.
The Dodgers organization is getting a smooth and athletic catcher, with January standing 6-foot-4 and possessing a keen eye at the dish. He hit .255 in A-ball in 2019 but showed great discipline with 22 walks, a .421 on-base percentage and a solid .821 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
A 2015 graduate of Swampscott High, he spent a year in junior college at San Jacinto in Pasadena, Texas before being selected by the Diamondbacks in the eighth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.
That first year was January's best as a pro where he hit 10 homers and was selected as an Arizona organizational all-star.