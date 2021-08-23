Each year Hannah Leahy was a member of the University of Rochester softball team the goal had been to win the Liberty League title. Somehow, the Yellowjackets always came close, but never did it until this year. Leahy, who played softball and basketball at Swampscott High, played a major role in helping her team not only achieve that goal but go all the way to the NCAA Division 3 championships in Virginia.
"It was such a fun season," said Leahy, who was in the circle for a lot of big games. "Last year because of COVID we only had four games so it was nice to see all the hard work we put in during the off-season pay off. We were so glad to have a season this spring, but honestly didn't know if we'd be able to finish our schedule.
"At the beginning no fans were allowed, but as we got into it more people were allowed at our games which made it more fun, although we did travel to some other schools where they didn't allow any fans."
Leahy, a former Salem News Softball Player of the Year, led the Big Blue to the North finals in 2017. She posted an impressive 16-5 mark this past season in the college ranks.
"I really didn't pay much attention to my record," she said. "I was more concerned with the team winning. It was so nice to qualify for the NCAA's. Our goal was always to win our league, but this was the first time we did it. We hadn't focused on any other goal than to make it to the playoffs by winning it, but this time we were undefeated in Regionals which were in Erie, Pennsylvania, After that it was so exciting to go to Virginia.
"It was so hot there which was quite different for my team because in Rochester we often played in the snow with a big wind chill making it feel even colder. It was a crazy, wonderful finish."
The Yellowjackets beat Skidmore, 4-0 on May 12 and then bested Ithaca, 6-1 to win the league title. It was also the 500th team win in the 24 years Rochester has had a softball program, and with that victory came an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. It marked the first time for the Yellowjackets since 2016.
In the double elimination playoffs Leahy was the winning pitcher, 6-1 victory over Penn St. Behrend and followed that up with a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo. The Yellowjackets went on to beat St. John Fisher College, 7-3 and 3-1 in the finals to advance to the championship round. Leahy and the five other seniors on the squad were presented with the championship plaque.
Unfortunately, the run ended with two close one-run losses to Birmingham Southern College, 3-2 and to the University of St. Thomas Minnesota, 2-1 in a game that took two days to complete due to heavy rain. Leahy often combined with Emily Sharlach in the circle. That combination proved highly successful in the 35-10 overall record, setting the school mark for most wins in one season.
Leahy pitched all four seasons with a 10-10 record her rookie year and named Liberty League Honorable Mention, 8-6 the following year, and started two of the four games in the COVID shortened season before topping it off with 16 victories, a 2.19 ERA, and 81 strikeouts.
She majored in brain and cognitive sciences and plans to become a nurse practitioner. She will head to Regis College next month to pursue a master's degree.
"I still have a year's eligibility left because we really didn't have a junior season, but I don't think I'll be using it," said Leahy. "My studies are going to take up most of my time, but if I decide not to play I'm so glad we had this experience to end on. I loved my four years at the University of Rochester. It's a great school for academics and athletics. I found my best friends there; it was everything I wanted."
