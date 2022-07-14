LYNN — For the second year in a row the District 16 Williamsport champion is Peabody West, an 8-3 winner over a gritty Swampscott team that came out of the loser’s bracket having to beat West twice in order to win it all.
But after playing five games in the last six days it was too big a task as Peabody prevailed, 8-3, Thursday night at Wyoma.
West took the lead early and kept adding to it with a 10 hit attack while pitcher Ryan Skerry was in complete control all the way, scattering three runs on six hits. He didn’t walk anybody and struck out five. Skerry and Ty Lomasney both played on last year’s Massachusetts state champion team and are bound for the Section 4 tourney once again.
“These guys did an outstanding job,” said manager Steve Lomasney. “We wanted to wrap it up tonight, and not leave anything to chance in an ‘if necessary’ game. Ryan has been our ace all along, and our defense was the best. Offensively, we’re solid top to bottom, and staying in the winner’s bracket all the way was huge because we had everybody ready to go.”
Ty Lomasney started things off in the top of the first with a walk off Cole Kacuba. He went to second on a wild pitch, over to third on a passed ball, and scored when the catcher’s throw went into left field. They tacked on two more in the third, fourth, and fifth to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Once again it was Lomasney, who led off with an infield hit. Andrew Wenzel walked and both came home on a single by Ricky Williams. That was all for Kacuba, who gave way to Michael Hall.
In the next inning Jared Deveraux worked a two out walk, Lomasney reached on an error, and Jacob Sylvester ripped a two run single to make it 5-0. The big hit in the fifth was an RBI double to the base of the fence in center field by Landon Lohnes after Williams singled. Tyler McMahon delivered a long sacrifice fly to plate another run. The final Peabody West tally came in the sixth on a two out double by Geo Capo, who later scored on an error.
“Sylvester and Lohnes set the tone,” said manager Lomasney. “Lohnes had that big gapper, and Sylvester a key double. We were making contact all night, and one through 13 we had good at bats to drive the pitch count up. We were well rested and had our pitching lined up for success. These kids have shown tremendous fortitude throughout the tournament. They don’t quit even when we’ve faced adversity with teams coming back after we had the lead.”
Swampscott’s leadoff hitter Beau Olivieri had three of his team’s six hits. He led off the bottom of the first with a single, but was thrown out trying to steal by catcher McMahon. Skerry then retired eight in a row before Olivieri singled up the middle in the fourth. He later came around to score on Jack Pavey’s hit to make it 5-1. Skerry gave up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on three straight singles by Olivieri, Teddy O’Neill, and Miels Brown, but a double play and ground out ended the game just before a light rain started to fall.
“My off-speed stuff was working tonight, and our defense helped me out with some good plays,” said Skerry. “It feels wicked good to win the district again.”
Skerry and his teammates lined up to receive pins and take the District 16 banner for a run around the field, stopping in the outfield to salute their many fans.
Wenzel, Williams, and Lohnes all had two hits for West while Lomasney, Sylvester, Capo, and Skerry hit safely.
“We fought all the way, but Peabody is so strong when we had a few little breakdowns they took advantage of them,” said Swampscott manager Jeremy Kacuba. “We just couldn’t get any momentum going, but I am so proud of my team for the opportunity to earn this spot as runner-up.
“Last year the boys were either on our 11 or 12-year old teams, and both lost to Peabody twice. We finished at 5-2, and beating (the other) Peabody team was special. Honestly, I’ve enjoyed this so much. It’s been the job of my life to teach them something about baseball and life.”
Peabody West advances to next week’s Section 4 tourney back at Wyoma beginning on Wednesday. There will be round robin play between the champions of D15 (Beverly or Gloucester), D13 (Reading or Woburn) and D14 (Andover) with the championship slated for Saturday.
