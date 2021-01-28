GYMNASTICS: Two-time defending state champion Masconomet Regional remains the program to beat in North Shore circles this winter, Page 3
BOYS HOCKEY: A spin around the ponds sees major turnover at St. John's Prep, renewed hope in Beverly and scoring prowess in Gloucester, among others, Pages 4-5
GIRLS HOCKEY: Peabody is ready to ascend to the top of the Northeastern Hockey League, Gloucester has a new team and Masconomet strikes out on its own, Pages 6-7
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Breaking down the North Shore landscape with a look in at each of our Northeastern Conference, Cape Ann League and other schools, Pages 8-9
BOYS BASKETBALL: A look at who's back for the defending Division 2 North champions from Beverly highlights our look at the local hoops scene, Pages 10-11
SWIMMING: Once again, Marblehead and St. John's Prep figure to be putting some of the state's top programs in the pool this winter, Page 12
PORT ROUNDUP: Taking an in depth look at the hockey, swimming and gymnastics teams in the Greater Newburyport area, Page 13
PORT BASKETBALL: Dissecting each of the boys and girls hoop squads suiting up this winter in the Greater Newburyport region, Pages 14-15
