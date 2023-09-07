Danvers

Ferocious Falcons hope to return to playoffs. Page 4

Beverly

Panthers looking to produce first winning season in five years. Page 5

Masconomet

Chieftains aim to fill QB void after graduating three-year starter. Page 6

Marblehead

Expectations remain high for Magicians despite new-look roster. Page 7

Swampscott

New head coach, but same goals for hungry Big Blue. Page 8

Salem

Depth, experience have Witches poised for another winning season. Page 9

Peabody

Tanners out to defend NEC Lynch Division crown. Page 10

Gloucester

Fishermen hope to halt four-year losing record streak. Page 11

Hamilton-Wenham

Healthy and whole, Generals aspire to make noise in cal. Page 14

Ipswich

Young, hungry Tigers hope to return to winning ways. Page 15

Essex Tech

New league, new faces, new challenges for Hawks. Page 16

Manchester Essex

Lots of new starters, but Hornets remain confident. Page 17

St. John’s Prep

Re-loaded state champions look to keep ball rolling. Page 18

Bishop Fenwick

Veteran leadership, talent at skill positions guide Crusaders. Page 19

Pingree

Offensive firepower has Highlanders shooting for the stars. Page 20

The numbers

Stats, facts and figures from across the North Shore football landscape. Page 21

They’re back!

A photo page of some of the returning players to watch for in 2023. Page 22

ON THE COVER

(Clockwise from top left): Manchester Essex’s Cameron Arndt; Bishop Fenwick’s Bryce Leaman; Pingree’s Chris Colby; Danvers’ Travis Voisine; Peabody’s Eli Batista; Swampscott’s Nakeylen Davis; Masconomet’s Chase Caron; Gloucester’s John Gucciardi; Ipswich’s Louie Harrington; Marblehead’s Ryan Commoss; Hamilton-Wenham’s Alec Cote; Essex Tech’s Jacoby Tarasuik; Salem’s Corey Grimes (left) and Albert Pujols; Beverly’s Brian Kessel; St. John’s Prep’s Matt Callahan.

Photo illustration: Lorin Stuart

