Danvers
Ferocious Falcons hope to return to playoffs. Page 4
Beverly
Panthers looking to produce first winning season in five years. Page 5
Masconomet
Chieftains aim to fill QB void after graduating three-year starter. Page 6
Marblehead
Expectations remain high for Magicians despite new-look roster. Page 7
Swampscott
New head coach, but same goals for hungry Big Blue. Page 8
Salem
Depth, experience have Witches poised for another winning season. Page 9
Peabody
Tanners out to defend NEC Lynch Division crown. Page 10
Gloucester
Fishermen hope to halt four-year losing record streak. Page 11
Hamilton-Wenham
Healthy and whole, Generals aspire to make noise in cal. Page 14
Ipswich
Young, hungry Tigers hope to return to winning ways. Page 15
Essex Tech
New league, new faces, new challenges for Hawks. Page 16
Manchester Essex
Lots of new starters, but Hornets remain confident. Page 17
St. John’s Prep
Re-loaded state champions look to keep ball rolling. Page 18
Bishop Fenwick
Veteran leadership, talent at skill positions guide Crusaders. Page 19
Pingree
Offensive firepower has Highlanders shooting for the stars. Page 20
The numbers
Stats, facts and figures from across the North Shore football landscape. Page 21
They’re back!
A photo page of some of the returning players to watch for in 2023. Page 22
ON THE COVER
(Clockwise from top left): Manchester Essex’s Cameron Arndt; Bishop Fenwick’s Bryce Leaman; Pingree’s Chris Colby; Danvers’ Travis Voisine; Peabody’s Eli Batista; Swampscott’s Nakeylen Davis; Masconomet’s Chase Caron; Gloucester’s John Gucciardi; Ipswich’s Louie Harrington; Marblehead’s Ryan Commoss; Hamilton-Wenham’s Alec Cote; Essex Tech’s Jacoby Tarasuik; Salem’s Corey Grimes (left) and Albert Pujols; Beverly’s Brian Kessel; St. John’s Prep’s Matt Callahan.
