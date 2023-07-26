There will be no shortage of talent at this year’s 56th Ouimet Memorial golf Tournament.
Teeing off Wednesday morning at Oakley Country Club in Watertown, this summer’s marquee Mass Golf event will feature skilled players such as reigning Ouimet champion and 2023 Mass. Amateur winner Ryan Downes of Longmeadow, U.S. Amateur qualifier Joseph Lenane of Dedham and standout female golfer Molly Smith of Westford.
From a local perspective, Swampscott brothers Aidan and Christian Emmerich will be in the field, as will Boxford’s Frank Vana.
Utilizing a stroke play format, the tournament will hold 18-hole rounds on Wednesday and Thursday at Oakley CC before the Championship Division field is cut down to the low 30 golfers and ties for a final round at Woodland Golf Club in Newton on Friday. The other two divisions — the Lowery (Senior) Division and the Women’s Division — will trim the field down to the low 12 golfers and ties for the championship round.
Vana, who has captured the Championship Division crown five times (1998, 2001, 2002, 2006 & 2010), will compete in the Lowery Division this time around and couldn’t be more excited to get back out there.
“I’m just happy to be playing in a golf tournament and I think it’s going to be sunny for a change which is nice,” joked Vana. “The Ouimet’s always a good tournament and it’s nice that it’s on a couple of Donald Ross courses, that’s always a treat.”
Fresh off a nice run into match play at the recent Mass. Amateur Championship held at Essex County Club, Vana continues to prove he’s got plenty of golf game left in the tank. He thoroughly enjoys watching all the young talent shine week in and week out on the amateur circuit throughout the summer, although he admitted it’s nice not to have to compete against those guys given the unique format of the Ouimet.
“We’ll be playing different tees than them but the same golf course. It’s nice not to have to compete against some of those guys,” he said with a laugh. “So many of them have been playing great and have big aspirations working towards where they want to be. It’s fun to watch.
“In our division we’re just trying to have fun and not get hurt,” he added. “We certainly want to beat everybody, that’s for sure, but we’ll have some laughs and it’ll be a little less serious.”
Should Vana post the low cumulative score in the Lowery Division he’d still walk away with some nice hardware: The Eddie Lowry trophy, named after Francis Ouimet’s caddie and great friend during his amateur playing days.
Winner of the Championship Division will take home the Richard F. Connolly Sr. Trophy while the Women’s Division champion earns their own cup as well. Live scoring for the event can be found at Massgolf.org throughout the three days.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.