The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Brittany Hoyt
School: Beverly High School
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: Four
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: Three
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? I completed both my undergraduate degree in Sports Medicine and graduate degree in Athletic Training at Merrimack College. My credentials would read MS, ATC, LAT (Master of Science, Athletic Trainer Certified, Licensed Athletic Trainer).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? When I started college, I thought I wanted to be a Physical Therapist. As I got through school and took various internships and shadowing opportunities, I realized Athletic Training was where I wanted to be. In this field I combine my interest and knowledge in movement science and rehabilitation with the more exciting atmosphere of being on the sidelines with the athletes. I cant imagine what my days would be like just in such a monotonous setting like a clinic or office.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? When I started working in high school I underestimated how involved it was. I have coaches and administration, boosters, parents, and local fans and supporters that all have such an impact on the programs. Being the sole AT at BHS with the amount of athletes we have, it’s helpful to have the network we have and fun to make connections with everyone.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? There has been a huge shift in the culture around Athletic Training. What was once a male dominated field is now becoming predominantly female. We are all getting more recognition by other medical professionals for our unique abilities. More and more schools are seeing the importance of our jobs as a part of athletics as a whole.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Watching my athletes grow from freshman to senior year, and all of the things they accomplish in between. You spend every afternoon with these kids, season after season, and you get to know them really well. The athletic training room at BHS I would like to think is a place where my kids can come not only for help with injuries, but also day to day challenges of being a student-athlete, and a young adult trying to navigate the world around them.
Supporting and guiding them through an injury or a tough time, and then watching them come back to the game (win or lose) and do what they love again is 100 percent the best feeling. I think and hope they realize I am one of their biggest sideline cheerleaders !
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently? Something new is how much we can use technology to help us care for our athletes. Of course technology isn’t a new thing, but in just the past few years so much has been made available to diagnose and assess different situations. Concussion testing has evolved so much even since I was in school and now there’s more devices to help prevent them and manage them.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? The most important things I carry with me are my scissors, leatherman/cordless screwdriver, and AED. My scissors can cut through any protective padding in a case of emergency, my leatherman and cordless screwdriver can remove helmets quickly in emergencies, fix, and the AED is a life saving device. Tape, bandaids and other stuff are important, but the emergency supplies are non- negotiable.
On the other hand, if you ask the kids, the most important items I have are probably hair elastics, biofreeze, and lollipops.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? My favorite sport to watch outside of work is baseball. I really like to go to a game at the park. I’ve never been to a Celtics or Patriots game, but those are next on the list.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? While working in grad-school, I was able to work medical for the Navy S.E.A.L. screeners down in Annapolis (Maryland). That was an incredible learning experience and the highest showing of athleticism, grit, and determination I have ever seen.
More recently, watching the BHS varsity football boys pull their win of this season in their last game against Swampscott after such a physically and mentally discouraging season for them was a very memorable night. I was really so proud of them for how hard they fought for it all game.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? I wish more people knew just how much Athletic Trainers are working for the athletes they serve and how capable we are of providing high levels of care. We aren’t just taping ankles and handing out bandaids and ice. Through extensive education, we are trained and ready to manage athletic injuries, concussions, spine/neck emergencies, or any other emergency event. We can create programs to prevent injuries, recognize injuries, and then rehab them all the way to the very end. I feel very grateful that my administration, coaches, and parents are all very responsive and trusting in my ability to help care for their kids, and I am more than happy to be doing it. Not every Athletic Trainer has that positive of an experience.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? I would change the language and attitude around the pressure for kids to always be the toughest and 100 percent “on”. Toughness is absolutely necessary in sports and the games should motivate athletes to be strong both physically and mentally, but I think we all need to remember that these are kids who are learning and growing as they go and sometimes need grace. You can still be tough when you’re hurt, when you’re feeling mentally down, or when you’re not performing at your best. Making sure athletes know that their coaches, AT’s and others are in their corner and that it’s ok not to be perfect goes a long way.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? My favorite things to do outside of work are reading, teaching group fitness classes, trying new restaurants, and spending time with my friends and family. I worked at a private gym all through grad school and really took a liking to the fitness world, which also translates well into my job. Work can be a bit hectic and physically demanding, so I really appreciate time off to lay back with a book. I have the perk of having my summers off and I like to spend a lot of time at the beach and going out with friends.
— As told to Matt Williams