The latest in our series getting to know the North Shore's athletic trainers stops over at Endicott College
Name: Abigail Wirtz
School: Endicott College
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 15 years
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 13 years
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? Boston University (Undergrad) and Northeastern University (Grad).
What is your preferred/correct title? MS (Master of Science), ATC (Athletic Trainer Certified), PES (Performance Enhancement Specialist), GTS (Graston Technique Specialist) and Head Trainer.
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? I was looking for something different than your average 9-5 job behind a desk. Every day is different, hilarious things happen every day, I get to learn about new therapies and apply them to my patients. I am helping people every day and that is an incredibly rewarding and satisfying day.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in college sports? Something unexpected is how much you can help a student or mentor them outside of their injury. Sometimes we see them in class and can help them develop professional skills and prepare for life after graduation. I have provided my students with easy but healthy recipes they can make in their residence halls. We talk about mental health and provide self care activities and techniques. We know when their pets aren’t doing well and grieve with them. They are more than their injury and sport and it’s a lot of fun getting to know them on that level.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? The biggest change I have seen is work life balance. When I was a GA, I was on the road every weekend living out of a suitcase essentially for an entire semester. There are changes I have seen and changes I have implemented myself to affect positive change in support of work life balance to limit burnout of my staff. There is still more to be done.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? When a student tells you you were right and they are feeling better. It can take time for some students to trust you in this setting, and it’s such a great feeling when they realize they are getting better and it is directly from your treatment plan. It solidifies their confidence in you and establishes a great working relationship moving forward.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? My students are always surprised to find a blood pressure cuff and stethoscope in my kit. And yes, I have used it many times on the field during practices and games when evaluating certain injuries. Also, hand sanitizer. You can never have too much hand sanitizer.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? I really enjoy gardening in the spring and summer. Every year, I tackle a new corner of my yard and plant fun perennials. I also love to grow vegetables! I have recently gotten into making my own pickles! And my family and friends benefit from the extra veggies I have on hand.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? Any playoff game is special and fun to watch and be a part of. In 2012, the baseball team won the CCC championship game for the first time in a few years and we advanced to the regionals. The dugout was so loud you could barely hear the person standing next to you. The players really consider you a part of the team at that point in the season.
Some of the guys called me “mom” and we had our own secret handshake. It is so much fun when your team is succeeding and you are a direct part of that.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? So many people still do not know what athletic trainers are. We are valued members of the sports medicine team and are educated and trained to handle anything from a blister to cardiac arrest, and that is a lot of responsibility! We are so much more than taping ankles and wrapping on ice. We have to be prepared for anything at any moment-we have life saving equipment on the sidelines at all times, we practice our skills annually, we have medical timeouts with all medical staff on site for games and discuss our emergency action plans. Pulmonary contusions, dislocated knee, open tib-fib fracture, stroke, cardiac arrest, concussion with loss of consciousness, depressed skull fractures, dislocated ankles are just a few cases our staff has managed flawlessly with solid and positive outcomes for the patients.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? My 8 year old lab, Bella, will never turn down a family walk and it keeps us active and gets us outside! I also like to read or watch a feel good movie.
— As told to Matt Williams