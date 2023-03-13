The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Matt Brucker
School: Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 16
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 16
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? Springfield College
What is your preferred/correct title? MEd, LAT, ATC (Masters of Education, licensed/certified athletic trainer).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? When I was a freshman in high school, I sustained a shoulder injury playing football. My athletic trainer and eventual mentor, Bob Jones (Queensbury HS, N.Y.) helped me with treatment and rehabilitation. He showed me how to integrate two passions of mine: sports and the medical field.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? Every day is different. The best part of being an athletic trainer in the high school setting is doing something different every day. I have office hours for treatments and rehabilitation sessions right after school, then get to cover a variety of different sports depending on the day. Keeping treatments and rehabilitation programs fresh and new with creativity makes each day a unique experience.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? Personally, it was going from a handful of athletic programs in 2007 to the massive athletic program Essex Tech has today. The number of athletes participating in that time has tripled, meaning the athletic training care has been able to reach more student-athletes.
Professionally, the integration of functional rehabilitation has changed drastically since I graduated from college. There are so many professionals who have endless creativity that helps to treat athletes of all ages and levels in a functional, effective and fun way. This helps with athlete buy-in and compliance when it comes to completing daily treatments and rehabilitation programs, which effectively helps them get back on the field, court, ice, etc. quicker.
What is the most satisfying part of your job? Building trusting relationships with the student-athletes makes the job infinitely better. Seeing them succeed and persevere after injury is a major incentive. Being able to check in with them daily and joke around with them during treatments makes the chaos of the athletic training room after school a bit more manageable.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently? Athletic trainers in every setting have always known the importance and value of what we do on a daily basis. As the national spotlight turns to our field following major events, I’ve learned that we continue to show our value and importance through our preparation, actions, and educating the public. Personally, I’ve learned to invest time in educating young athletes and caregivers about what an athletic trainer is and what my role is with the athletics program.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag, or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? Most important is an AED. We are fortunate to have many AEDs available in and around school, as well as one that stays with me at all times in my “Go Bag”. That bag contains the AED, splint kit, Stop the Bleed kit, and other supplies needed in case of emergency.
The thing I carry in my kit people may be surprised about is mustard packets. They’re fantastic for quick care of muscle cramps in a bind. They’re easy to carry and don’t need to be stored cold like pickle popsicles (Yes, those exist).
What is your favorite activity away from work? I have two young daughters, so recently it’s been seeing them participate in their sports. Getting to watch them play soccer, basketball and do gymnastics has been a very enjoyable experience.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? The recent run of home playoff hockey games take the cake. The amount of fans that have come to support the Hawks, combined with the stellar play of the team, was unreal to watch. Although hockey is the most intense for me to cover as an athletic trainer, it keeps me tuned in to what’s going on and makes the end results that much better.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job they might not realize? A good portion of my role is education. Educating athletes about their injuries and reasons for why the treatment plan is created is important for compliance and returning to their sport. Educating caregivers about the role of athletic trainers in the high school setting. Educating the public about the field of athletic training and why there should be an athletic trainer involved in every level of sport and work setting.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? I’d have more athletic trainers working in the setting. Multiple ATs for each high school would mean that no athlete slips through the cracks and gets the care they need and deserve. Making athletic trainers mandatory in all high school sports would be a huge step towards accomplishing that goal.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? I enjoy spending time with my family, playing video games with my daughters, and watching TV/movies with my wife, who is the most supportive and hard-working person in the world. As I’ve gotten older, I realize the importance of family time and have been a lot better about shutting off work once I leave campus to enjoy it.
— As told to Matt Williams