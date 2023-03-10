The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Kelley Michael
School: Ipswich High School
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 8
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 8
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title?
I went to Endicott College, I have a Bachelors of Science in Athletic Training. The title I use is ATC (certified athletic trainer).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer?
It sounds cliché and maybe a bit cheesy, but I wanted to become an athletic trainer to help people/athletes get back to something they love doing. I always knew I wanted to be in the medical field; initially I wanted to be a nurse. I didn’t even know athletic training was a career until I got injured in high school. My high school athletic trainer, Nikki (Laroche), was and is amazing; we actually work together now. I had Achilles tendonitis, and I was getting taped one day and we talked about the profession — and from then on I knew that I wanted to be an athletic trainer.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports?
I can’t think of anything that I wasn’t prepared for. Endicott did a great job teaching us what to expect at different levels of sport. That, along with our clinical hours, I felt very prepared for everything.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began?
The heat modifications put in place by the MIAA. They put limits on the duration of practice and the equipment used when certain WBGT (WebBulb Lobal Temperature, which measures heat stress in direct sunlight readings). Personally I really like the modifications; there’s no need to put the kids at risk.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job?
When you teach an athlete how to take care of their body, the maintenance it takes to prevent injury, and they actually do it, and then they teach their teammates about it as well.
A rewarding part is when an athlete really works hard to get back on the field after an injury, when they take their recovery very seriously, and then they score their first goal, or point, or touchdown, and they come over to thank me, which is a wonderful feeling. But I just want them to realize yeah, I was there providing resources and encouragement, but they did the hard work, they showed up, and that’s the most important thing.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently?
With sports medicine being so anatomy-based, there hasn’t been any “breakthrough” revelations in the field. But I’ve recently taken a course about Kinesiology tape and its applications and benefits. I think it’s been beneficial in the high school setting.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there?
Vaseline. It helps stop bleeding, helps with reducing friction, and kids always ask for ChapStick.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work?
I recently took up roller skating, and it’s been really rewarding learning something new!
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special?
Probably this past fall when the girls volleyball team won the state championship. My best friend is the head coach (Staci Sonke) and she’s just such an amazing coach and person who really truly cares about her girls. I was there more as a spectator, but had my kit just in case they needed me. They were down two sets and came back to win. I was just so proud of them for digging in and never giving up.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize?
How much paperwork we have to do. Almost every time we see an athlete, we have to record it, especially since they’re minors.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do?
I would get rid of heading the ball in soccer. Most kids aren’t taught the correct form, and I think it’s an unnecessary risk. Girls soccer has the highest reported number of concussions a year. Even though we have had a lot more research and regulations regarding concussions in recent years, there’s still a lot we do not know.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home?
I like to play with my pups, take them for a walk and listen to some Taylor swift. I also really like to read.
— As told to Matt Williams