Name: Sarah Wardlaw
School: Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 4
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 4
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? I went to Endicott College for my undergrad, and I’m currently pursuing my Master’s degree through the University of Western States. My preferred title is LAT, ATC, CES and will be adding MS soon (licensed athletic trainer certified and corrective exercise specialization).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? I was an avid athlete in high school, but I also tended to be very injury prone. I developed a great relationship with my athletic trainer at the time, and she offered some beginner courses about athletic training. I found myself fascinated by the body and how it works, and while I’m not longer an athlete I love being around the athletic population.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? I think I’m often surprised by certain individuals who are extremely hardworking and who take their sport(s) very seriously despite ‘only’ being at the high school level. The dedication and motivation that I see in some of my athletes is inspiring.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? I think people are just becoming more aware of how important our role is and how important it is for all high schools to employ an AT. When I tell people what I do for work, I find that more people recognize the occupation compared to when I was studying it in college.
What’s the most enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Being able to help an athlete get the care they need, whether that’s an orthopedic referral, rehabilitation with me, or worst-case scenario a phone call to 911. It’s also great to see someone who struggled with an injury to finally make it back on the playing field.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently? I’ve been really interested in concussion management the last few years, and I recently learned that early aerobic exercise (under the discretion of a medical professional) and returning to school sooner than later can actually help decrease someone’s symptoms and help them return to their sport faster. Aerobic exercise helps to bring blood flow to the brain to help alleviate the inflammatory process, and returning to school sooner helps a teenager feel a sense of socialization and reduces stress.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag, or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? I’m not sure if I can pick just one thing. However, people may be surprised to learn that I have an electric screwdriver in my kit so that if an athlete wearing a helmet needed CPR, I could remove the face shield. However, it also comes in handy for equipment repairs!
What’s your favorite sport or activity away from work? I love to go on hikes/do something active with friends and family. I’m also an avid reader (when I have the time), and I love to cook.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? This past football season when we beat Marblehead for the first time — sorry Maddie (i.e., Magicians’ AT Maddie Rowe)!. I think my team went into the game feeling very confident, but they didn’t expect the game to go as well as it did. The energy that we all felt was amazing. I think we also managed to finish the game injury-free, which is always a good game in my book.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? That my job is more than just taping ankles and sitting at games. I’m a healthcare professional, and as such there is a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into providing the best care to my athletes as possible. I’m constantly documenting injury reports and treatment protocols, following up with parents, communicating with other healthcare professionals who may be involved in the care of my athletes, communicating with the school nurses and administration, and improving my practice through continuing education. Not to mention that I’m responsible for when things do go awry or when an emergency occurs.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? To make offseason and preseason weightlifting and conditioning mandatory (supervised by a fitness professional). In my opinion, if all athletes made this a priority injury rates would go down significantly and performance would improve.
From an athletic training perspective, I want the mentality around head injuries and concussions to change widespread. I’m still shocked at how nonchalant both adults and athletes are about head injuries, even if they’re mild, despite how much research has come out about long-term effects of sustaining multiple concussions during a time when the brain is still developing.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? I usually take a shower, eat something, snuggle with my cat, and watch TV or read a book.
— As told to Matt Williams