The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Courtney Brothers
School: St John’s Prep
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 12
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 1 1/2 years
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? I earned a BS in Athletic Training at Lasell, then an MS in Exercise Science with concentration in Sports Psychology from California University of Pennsylvania and MS in Nutrition and Human Performance at Logan University. My titles are MS, LAT ATC (Master Science, Licensed/Certified Athletic Trainer).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? Initially, I wanted to become an Orthopedic Surgeon/Sports Medicine. I chose to study Athletic Training because I felt it would give me the experience and knowledge of how injuries occurred. I fell in love with the profession and the rest is history!
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? Working in college athletics for 10 years, I thought I had seen every injury imaginable. However, working at the high school level has proved that wrong. I’ve seen some serious injuries that I would’ve never thought I’d see.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? Overall, the scope of health care has changed drastically. Technology and research have allowed the profession to grow and adapt (i.e., concussion care/modalities). There’s been a huge shift in focusing on mental health of the athlete. There are also far more females in the profession than when I first started.
What is the most satisfying or rewarding part of your job? Getting to know the athletes and having an impact on their lives. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet some amazing athletes over my 12 years. No one likes to be injured, and I can help these athletes get back on the field/court/pool and play their sports. It’s truly rewarding seeing an athlete who has been injured return to the field.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently? It’s been great to see the camaraderie amongst athletic trainers. Since the Damar Hamlin injury, there has been this push to make athletic trainers known (unfortunate that it took an incident like this). Athletic trainers are using their social media platforms to make our profession known and push to get athletic trainers fair pay and in every school.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? Emergency equipment … everything from AED to pulse oximeter to blood pressure cuff. These are tools that help ensure the health of our athletes. Mostly, my med kit is like the clown car of kits; you name it, it’s probably in there. From a drill to fix helmets, shoelaces, Super Glue, etc. Another thing I love to keep in my kit is electrolyte powder. You’d be surprised how many times I needed to mix up some for athletes that were cramping during football games.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? Traveling! I love to travel to new places … my favorites are Nashville and Antigua!
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? There are a few! When I was working at Merrimack College with men’s basketball, we played one of our first Division 1 games at Northwestern University in a packed arena. We were supposed to lose, but ended up winning. It was so great to see. Then this past December, watching SJP football play in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium was one of the most memorable games — and not just because we won. Watching the team work hard every day in practice and fight through several injuries to come out on top was special.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? That athletic trainers can provide a wide range of healthcare … everything from prevention of injuries to diagnosing injuries, rehab, nutrition and mental health. We simply do it all because we care about our athletes.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? Making sure every high school has access to an athletic trainer. We’re fortunate here at the Prep that we have two (including Brian Corbett). However, many schools are without one. I also wish I had more time with our athletes; seasons are so short and packed with games and practices that it doesn’t leave much time for treatments and rehab.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? I typically come home and spend time with my dog and my fiancé.
— As told to Matt Williams