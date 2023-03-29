The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Sarah Theriault
School: Swampscott High
Program: Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 8
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 5
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? Salem State University. My correct titles are LAT ATC (licensed athletic trainer, certified athletic trainer).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? Because I always knew I wanted to help people. Not until I played sports in high school did I truly understand what an athletic trainer was. I knew it was for me when I could put my passion for athletics and helping others together!
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? Honestly, I didn’t expect the relationships I’d make with the athletes, It’s so great to watch them change from shy freshmen to seniors stopping by my room just to say hello. I love being a part of their growth and athletic achievements.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since you began? It’d have to be that we’re more easily accepted as health care providers. It’s unfortunate that bad situations must be publicized in order for our field to be recognized for what we do. Every day, athletic trainers provide critical emergency medical care to keep our athletes safe and healthy, but when I tell someone my title they just think I tape ankles. It’s nice to see the change and recognition, but there’s still much more growth that needs to come within.
What is the most satisfying or rewarding part of your job? Getting my injured athletes healthy and back on the field! It’s always my No. 1 goal to keep the athletes playing, and sometimes that takes more time and dedication. But it’s 100 percent worth seeing them healthy and playing up to par.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? My med kit always has extra shoestrings! You never know when a cleat will break or you have to string some shoulder pads. I also have dry erase markers for the coaches white boards. This usually must get restocked each season ... coaches need some assistance, too!
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? Going on adventures with my children. We love to go on walks and explore local trails.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? It’d have to be the Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium (in 2019 and 2021). It was an amazing experience to be on the sidelines and in the locker rooms. I’ve been twice and the second time I was still on maternity leave, but I promised my athletes if they made it to the Super Bowl I wouldn’t miss it.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? That we truly are health care providers. We do so much more than just orthopedic injuries. If an athlete is feeling ill or has a dermatological problem, we’re usually the first ones to recognize it. We spend a lot of time with our athletes, and we’re often the go-to adult they feel comfortable speaking with. I truly take pride in being able to be their outlet.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? I wouldn’t make any changes. I think high school sports are so important for our students to be able to stay active and learn the true meaning of teamwork.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? Depending on how the game/practice, went I like to debrief with my fellow ATs or celebrate and treat myself to a Diet Coke.
— As told to Matt Williams