The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Amanda Porter
School: Danvers High School
Program: Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: Nine
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: Seven
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? I completed my undergrad at Salem State University in athletic training and my masters at Regis College in Applied Behavior Analysis. My preferred credentials are MS, ATC, LAT (Master of Science, Athletic Trainer certified/licensed).
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? I have always wanted to help people. Our athletic trainer throughout high school, Jodi Brown, helped me navigate injuries throughout many seasons and I wanted to be able to do the same for others.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? I didn’t expect to build such strong relationships with athletes and families throughout the years. It’s a great feeling when alumni visit to share where they are now. A few alumni have shared that they too have entered into athletic training.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? When I first started in the field, I always had to explain what my role was. It was common to confuse personal training and athletic training, so I always said, “I’m the person with khaki pants that runs on the field to help the athletes.” Over the years the field has expanded and I no longer need to explain that I am a healthcare provider.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Watching the student-athletes become stronger than they were at the start of the season. Even if a musculoskeletal injury occurs, we try to modify movements to keep them active for when they are able to return to the field.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? I always carry an AED in my bag even though sites, according to the MIAA, are required to have an accessible AED. If someone on the field is experiencing cardiac arrest, I only want to travel the distance to my bags on the sideline instead of a further location.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? I love going to the gym, running and spending time outside with my family. During the offseason we like to go on road trips to see different parts of the country.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? A few years ago, the DHS boys hockey team played Gloucester in a tournament game at Stoneham Arena. From the second the puck dropped, everyone in the rink was engaged in the game. The boys made sure to keep it interesting by going into double overtime and ending the game with a 6-5 win. One of our players had a hat trick, another player with a goal with just seconds left on the clock and an outstanding game by both goalies in net. Our seniors that year left everything they had on the ice and continued to do so for the remainder of the tournament.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? Varsity football games are the only games required to have two high school athletic trainers on site at the same time. Salem State and the MGB Sports Medicine team adequately prepared me for injuries that may occur, but you never know when those major injuries will happen. At the professional level, there are far more healthcare providers on the sidelines.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? I wish every school was required to have a Unified program. Danvers is fortunate to have Unified Basketball, which is a team that allows peers with and without intellectual disabilities to participate in sports together. I think it is so important to create opportunities for inclusion.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? I like to come home and catch up with my husband, eat dinner, and take our dog, Lucy, for a walk.
— As told to Matt Williams