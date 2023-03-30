The latest in The Salem News’ Q&A series with North Shore athletic trainers as part of National Athletic Training Month
Name: Tamar Changelian
School: Masconomet Regional
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer: 2
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 2
Where did you go to college and/or grad school? What is your preferred/correct title? I went to Endicott College for my undergrad degree in Athletic Training. My title would read Tamar Changelian LAT, ATC (Licensed Athletic Trainer Certified)
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? Going into college, I actually wasn’t sure what career path I wanted. I knew I liked helping people and was leaning towards physical therapy when I started learning about programs in athletic training. I grew up playing sports and have always had a competitive spirit, so I think that helped sway my decision.
Most of all, though, I’ve always liked being someone that others can depend on in a crisis. When an athlete gets seriously injured during a practice or game, it can be pretty scary for them as well as their teammates, coaches, and parents. As athletic trainers, we must be able to take care of them while keeping everyone around us as calm as possible.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? You have to get good at juggling a lot. While I’m sure some of my athletes would say I’m there only for their team, I’m responsible for multiple teams every season, some of which have two or three levels, so it can get very hectic. But I wouldn’t have it any other way — you’re never bored.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? A job that used to be seen a lot of the time as an ice-bag dispenser is finally being recognized as an essential healthcare provider — this could not make me happier.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Definitely getting to see an athlete get back to their sport after an injury. It’s always tough for athletes to have to sit back and watch their team keep going while they rest and rehab. But when you get to see their hard work pay off and that confidence build back up during their first game back, it’s amazing.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? Emergency equipment like heavy duty shears to cut through helmet straps or shoulder pads are probably one of the most important.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? I’m really a fan of any sport or competition, which is a good thing considering this job. My sports growing up were volleyball and soccer, though, so those are still two of my favorites to watch now.
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special? The one I’m never going to forget has to be when the roles reversed, and athletes/coaches had to take care of me for a change. During one of our boys’ hockey games this past winter, a puck snuck behind the glass and ended up hitting me. Luckily it was nothing too serious, but no matter where I go now, I love that I’ll always carry a piece of Masco Athletics with me in that little scar.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? It’s much more than just taping ankles, although that’s definitely a big part. We’re healthcare professionals with a wealth of knowledge not only in musculoskeletal injuries, but many gen-med conditions as well. We’re the first line of defense for athletes when they have a health concern, facilitating their diagnosis and treatment or rehab plans by connecting them with other healthcare professionals depending on their needs.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do? I’d love to see more off-season strength and conditioning opportunities at the high school level.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home? I’m a big fan of getting completely lost in a good show or book series that I can binge after a long day. I also have young nieces and nephews that I love to try to see whenever I have free weekends from work. They’re pretty uncoordinated at this toddler stage, so “playing sports” with them is usually very entertaining. I’m excited to see what kinds of sports or activities they’ll grow to love.
— As told to Matt Williams