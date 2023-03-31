One of our final National Athletic Training Month Q&A's gets to know a former University of Rhode Island running back currently studying Athletic Training at Salem State University
Name: Dawayne Kirton
School: Salem State University, Athletic Training Student
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? As a former collegiate athlete who sustained multiple injuries I spent a lot of time with my team’s athletic trainers. During this time I came to admire my AT’s and wanted to enter the field.
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? Most high schools only have one AT on staff who is responsible for treating all the athletes and this can be difficult when there are so many athletes who need your care, time and attention.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Being able to help athletes perform at their highest ability is the most satisfying part for me. Also being able to around athletics again and feel like you are part of a team is extremely rewarding.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently?
The AT community is a small close-knit group which is extremely helpful for new AT’s who are trying to find their footing in the profession.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work? Football is my favorite sport to watch and play